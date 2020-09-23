Army-Navy and Krinock Painting played to an eight-inning 3-3 tie during Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball play on Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Krinock (1-1-1) led 2-0 through three innings until Army-Navy (3-1-1) produced three runs in the top of the fourth. Krinock tied it in the bottom of the inning and that’s how the game finished.
Mason Seftas led Army-Navy with two hits, including a triple. Alek Skwirut also doubled for Army-Navy, which produced three runs on six hits.
Logan Short guided Krinock with three hits, including a home run. Clark Harr and Rayce King both singled and scored for Krinock, which scored three runs on six hits.
King struck out two and didn’t issue a walk for Krinock. Jacob Cramer fanned three and walked two for Army-Navy.
———
Army-Navy 000 300 0 — 3 6 3Krinock 200 100 0 — 3 6 1 Doubles: Skwirut (A) Triples: Seftas (A) Strikeouts by: King-2, C. Short-1, Watson-4, Calabrace-2, L. Short-3 (K); Cramer-3, Jeffery-3, Basciano-2, Seftas-0, Struble-5 (A) Base on balls by: King-0, C. Short-1, Watson-1, Calabrace-2, L. Short-1 (K); Cramer-2, Jeffery-2, Basciano-0, Seftas-0, Struble-1 (A)
