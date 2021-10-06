A two-run inning helped Army-Navy edge out Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers, 3-2, during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League fall ball game played on Tuesday.
L-DOT led 2-1 through three innings, but Army-Navy scored twice in the bottom of the fourth for the eventual win.
Jacob Cramer led Army-Navy at the plate with a double and a run. Dom Cararia and Alek Skwirut both singled and scored for Army-Navy, which scored three times on six hits.
Tony Massari had the lone hit for L-DOT, while Matt Macey scored the team’s only two runs.
Josh Vacha struck out four and walked a batter for the mound win. Zach Stott suffered the loss with two strikeouts and zero walks.
———
L-DOT 101 000 0 — 2 1 3Arm-Nav 010 200 x — 3 6 2 Doubles: J. Cramer Strikeouts by: Vacha-4, Cararini-2, Cramer-5 (A); Stott-2, Albaugh-2, Shaw-1, Macy-0, Porterfield-6 (L) Base on balls by: Vacha-1, Cararini-1, Cramer-2 (A); Stott-0, Albaugh-1, Shaw-0, Macy-2, Porterfield-0 (L) Winning pitcher: Josh Vacha Losing pitcher: Zach Stott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.