Army Navy Pistol Range came alive in the later innings for a 10-4 victory against Frederick Funeral Home during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball game played on Wednesday.
Army Navy (2-1) and Frederick (2-1) were tied, 2-2 through four innings. The teams scored twice in the fifth, making it a 4-4 game until Army Navy scored the final six runs of the game, including five in the seventh.
Jack Jeffrey led Army Navy at the plate with a double and two runs, while Mason Seftas and Josh Vacha both singled and scored. Alek Skwirut also scored twice for Army Navy, which produced 10 runs on just three hits.
Tyler Fazekas paced Frederick offensively with two hits, including a double and a run scored, while Payton Henry singled twice and crossed. Tyler Ross also doubled and scored for Frederick, which put up four runs on seven hits.
Seftas was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and zero walks. Blake Cecchini suffered the loss with four strikeouts and six walks.
Army-Navy 020 021 5 — 10 3 1Frederick 000 220 0 — 4 7 5 Doubles: Jeffrey (A); Fazekas, Ross (F) Strikeouts by: Seftas-2, McCready-6, Basciano-0, Struble-0, Jeffrey-1, Cramer-2 (A); Cecchini-4, Mazzoni-1, Michaels-2, Henry-3, Alesi-0, Fazekas-2 (F) Base on balls by: Seftas-0, McCready-1, Basciano-0, Struble-3, Jeffrey-0, Cramer-0 (A); Cecchini-6, Mazzoni-0, Michaels-1, Henry-0, Alesi-3, Fazekas-2 (F) Winning pitcher: Mason Seftas Losing pitcher: Blake Cecchini
