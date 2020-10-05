A couple big innings helped Army-Navy score a 12-run victory, 13-1, against Dairy Queen in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball game played this weekend.
Army-Navy (5-1-1) scored five times in the first and third innings for an early 10-run lead and the eventual win.
Goughneour and Skwirut both singled twice and scored a run to lead the Army-Navy attack. Seftas doubled and scored three runs, while Jeffery, Cramer and Adreon all singled and scored two runs. Hill doubled and scored for Army-Navy, which scored 13 runs on 10 hits.
Lloyd singled and scored to lead Dairy Queen (0-7), which produced one run on four hits.
Basciano was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and zero walks. Lloyd took the loss, fanning three and walking two.
———
Army-Navy 505 120 0 — 13 10 3Dairy Queen 000 100 0 — 1 4 3 Doubles: Hill, Seftas (A) Strikeouts by: Basciano-3, Jeffrey-2, Lazarchik-1 (A); Lloyd-3, Newsome-2, Fry-2 (D) Base on balls by: Basciano-0, Jeffrey-0, Lazarchik-2 (A); Lloyd-2, Newsome-2, Fry-2 (D) Winning pitcher: Basciano Losing pitcher: Lloyd
