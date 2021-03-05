Three area wrestlers are looking to head to Hershey.
Greater Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary will compete in the PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional, while Derry Area’s Tyler Cymmerman and Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Harbert battle in the PIAA Class 2A West Super Regional. Both will take place on Saturday with Class 3A competition at Altoona Area High School, while Class 2A contention is set for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Center and Athletic Complex.
Kilkeary dominated the 113-pound weight class with two pins and a major decision to secure his first-ever WPIAL Class 3A Southwest Regional championship last weekend at Canon-McMillan High School. Kilkeary, who is 21-1 this season, won last year’s PIAA Class 3A Individual State Wrestling Championship at 106 pounds.
Last weekend, Kilkeary pinned Franklin Regional’s Dom Colaizzi in 54 seconds and picked up a 12-1 major decision in the next round. Kilkeary, who finished second in the WPIAL last season, pinned Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman in 2:39 in the 113-pound title match.
Kilkeary, ranked No. 1 in the state at 113 pounds, is seeded No. 1 for Saturday’s event. He’s scheduled to meet Cedar Cliff senior Aiden Lewis (16-1) in the opening round. The winner faces Carlisle senior Noah Clawson (22-2) or Mifflin County junior Nic Allison (18-1) in the semifinals.
Cymmerman finished second at last week’s PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional at IUP, dropping a 3-1 decision against Kenny Duschek (22-2) of Blackhawk in the 145-pound title bout.
Cymmerman is 30-5 this season with three of his losses against Duschek. He also lost, 5-2, against Duschek in the WPIAL Class 2A championship match. Cymmerman pinned District 5 champion Ethan Hemminger of Somerset Area in the quarterfinals for his 150th career win, before a 12-0 major decision against Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish.
Cymmerman will face Saegertown’s Jaden Reagle (17-5), the third-place finisher from the Northwest Region, to open Saturday’s Super Regional. The winner faces Berish (26-5), of Beth-Center, or Kaeden Berger (24-1), of Reynolds, in the next round. A Cymmerman and Duschek rematch could potentially take place in the championship.
Harbert finished fourth at 138 pounds last weekend, placing in the regional tournament for the first time in three tries. He went 2-2 last week with an 8-4 win against Tussey Mountain’s Chad Weist and a 13-9 win versus Austin Foster of Philipsburg-Osceola. Harbert was pinned by Glendale’s Brock McMillen, a two-time state champion, ranked first in the state, in addition to Amonn Ohl, of St. Joseph’s Catholic, ranked fourth.
Harbert will face unbeaten Nolan Shaffer (15-0), of Johnsonburg in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. The winner squares off against Ian Oswalt (19-1) of Burrell or Ashten Armagost (14-6) of Commodore Perry.
Four from Mount Pleasant Area will also compete in the Class 2A super regional, including Dayton Pitzer (215), Jamison Poklembo (132), Noah Gnibus (172) and Ian Fasano (285). Pitzer captured his second regional title last week.
