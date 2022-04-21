If you don’t like the weather in Western Pa., just wait for five minutes, and it will change.
From rain and snow earlier in the week to sunshine then rain again, the local tracks are struggling to get their first race in.
Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Butler County, has been attempting to open since Friday, April 1, according to GM Mike Lysakowski.
“Mother Nature pulled a cruel April Fool’s joke on us thinking that we could open on April 1,” Lysakowski explained. “If there was ever a year to start a little late, this was the year. We tried to start earlier than ever before. The crowds and the number of racers that concluded our fall last year indicated that people want more of this product of short-track racing.
Typically, we don’t open until this time of the year, but if the fans want more races, let’s do that.”
After the second rain-out on April 8, Lernerville passed on racing on the 15th and decided to wait until the 22nd to kick off the season.
“Dan Bauman is trusted all over the nation when it comes to preparing dirt tracks,” Lysakowski said. “We are happy he is home here at Lernerville, and he feels that the sunshine and wind on Wednesday will help him get the track surface ready for Friday.”
With the track surface under control, the staff at Lernerville has been dealing with soft grounds on which they must tread to make improvements to the iconic speed plant.
“After two cancellations of opening night, we are finally looking at a forecast where we can host an event,” Lysakowski said. “We have so many other projects on the to-do list that Mother Nature has prevented because we can move heavy equipment around on the grounds. The good news is that we were able to get the pit access road repaved, and we paved the chute that the cars use to enter the speedway in turn 4, which will make a great Sprint car push-off area. We are also in the process of improving some of the other access roads that don’t have the big race rigs traveling on them like the pit road does. Because of the weather earlier in April, we couldn’t even move the heavy equipment into position to re-hang the billboards and the signs as the tractors were sinking into the earth,” Lysakowski said.
Another topic plaguing racers and the world alike would be the dreaded supply chain shortages.
“The race teams are suffering from the supply chains issues that every other industry is,” Lysakowski explained. “Competitors are waiting on engines, engine parts, entire chassis to be delivered. Competitors are waiting on tiny parts for their race cars that could not be shipped and not coming in on time. Giving the competitors an extra three or four weeks that Mother Nature has now has actually been an advantage to some competitors stuck between a rock and a hard place with unassembled racecars that they couldn’t finish in time for our originally proposed opening day.”
Lernerville Speedway will host the All-Star Circuit of Champions at the Sarver oval on April 29.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — DHS plans to open on Friday featuring the ULMS Super Late Models paying $3500 to win, the RUSH Late Models, the RUSH Pure Stocks/Pure Stocks, and the Cylinders. Fans will notice plenty of exciting special events. No less than ten events in eleven nights as promoters Kyle Smith and Mark McClellan are bringing back the excitement to Dog Hollow Speedway.
The ULMS Super Late Models will sanction three of the four scheduled specials for the Super Late Models.
The ULMS Super Lates Models will return on September 16th & 17th for the Memorial Highway Hustle @ the Hollow. A big doubleheader weekend will see the Late Models paying $4000 to win on Friday night for the Second Annual Burns Brothers Memorial. Then on Saturday night for the Second Annual Tom Smith Memorial that will see the winner taking home $6000 for their efforts. This is the highest paying race of the season at Dog Hollow Speedway and one driver could take home $10,000 for their efforts.
Our final Super Late Special takes place the following week September 25 that caps off a three-race weekend. Dog Hollow Speedway will be teaming with Thunder Mountain and Marion Center Speedway with each race paying $5000 to the winner. One driver could go home with $15,000.
Three different types of open-wheel Sprint cars will be making a visit to Dog Hollow this year. The 410 Sprints return July 8, to the 3/8-mile oval for the first time since 2017 when Jack Sodeman Jr. won. It will be a $26,000 purse with the winner taking home $3000.
The Laurel Highland Sprint Car Series and RUSH Sprints are also on the schedule again this season with the Laurel Highland Sprints making three appearances. The first will take place on May 20 along with the RUSH Sprints. The Laurel Highland Sprints will return on June 17 with their final visit on August 19.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY – Sure knows how to pick race days. With Saturday looking to be the best day of the weekend, Jennerstown will hold the first practice session at noon and runs until 6 p.m. The second practice is scheduled for April 30 times are the same.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY – According to the track’s website, practice will be Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m. Opening night is scheduled for April 30.
