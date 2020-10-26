Several local high school teams begin their postseason journey this week, with the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team kicking off its run tonight.
The No. 10-seeded Lady Wildcats head to No. 7 Upper St. Clair at 6:30 p.m. tonight for a first-round matchup in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
The winner will travel to No. 2 Butler, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Golden Tornado (8-1, 9-1) received a first-round bye.
The Lady Wildcats finished 4-4-1 in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 and overall. Greater Latrobe will make its first postseason appearance tonight since 2014 when the Lady Wildcats lost, 5-0, against Upper St. Clair during the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
The Lady Panthers went 7-5 in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 2 and overall this season.
The No. 3-seeded Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team travels to No. 2 Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a WPIAL Class 2A semifinals match.
The winner will advance to the WPIAL Class 2A championship, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at Fox Chapel.
No. 1 Penn-Trafford hosts No. 4 Upper St. Clair in the other semifinals slate, also 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats finished 6-4 in WPIAL Class 2A, Division 2 and 6-5 overall.
Greater Latrobe dropped both of its regular season matches against the Lady Foxes, with a 2-1 defeat on Oct. 14, and a 3-2 loss on Sept. 23.
Last season, the Lady Wildcats lost 4-0 against Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game. The Lady Wildcats also lost to Penn-Trafford in 2018’s district title game, 2-0.
Today, the Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley and Derry Area girls’ volleyball teams could learn its playoff path as the pairings will be released Monday afternoon.
The Lady Wildcats concluded their regular season with a 3-0 victory against Connellsville Area last Tuesday during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 contest. Greater Latrobe finished 7-4 in the conference and 8-4, after missing the postseason last year.
Ligonier Valley defeated East Allegheny, 3-0, in its regular season finale, moving to 7-4 in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 and 8-4 overall.
It’s been more than two weeks since Derry Area last played in volleyball because of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the school district. The Lady Trojans (4-3, 4-4) last result was a 3-1 defeat to Deer Lakes on Oct. 8 during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 matchup.
The No. 12-seeded Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team visits No. 5 Upper St. Clair, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday during the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
The Wildcats (5-2-1, 6-2-1) were nearly left out of the playoffs, as several players and head coach Tom Kennedy tested positive for COVID-19 towards the end of the season. Luckily, the WPIAL scheduled the first-round game a day after Greater Latrobe’s quarantine ended, and the Wildcats got in.
The Wildcats finished the regular season unbeaten in their last five games, including a 1-1 tie at No. 3 Norwin which qualified Greater Latrobe for the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team will face the winner of Fairview and Brashear in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A girls’ team tennis championship, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford.
The undefeated Lady Wildcats defeated Upper Saint Clair, 3-2, at Bethel Park High School to capture the WPIAL Class 3A team championship last week, the third in Greater Latrobe girls tennis history, and the first since 2005.
The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team will compete at the PIAA Class 2A Team State Championship today at Heritage Hills in York. GCC seeks a third consecutive PIAA Class 2A Team State Championship. The Lady Centurions also won their sixth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship this year.
