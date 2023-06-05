The Unity American Legion Post 982 baseball team recently played two games in American Legion Baseball action.
The team played its season opener Friday, June 2, in Whitney against Blairsville.
Josh Vacha was the starting pitcher for Unity. The team struck first with a leadoff triple by Jackson McMullen as Unity had an early 2-0 lead. Blairsville answered back thanks to some costly errors from the Unity infield to tie the score at 2-2 after three innings.
Blairsville added two more runs in the fourth inning thanks to a string of walks to take a 4-2 lead.
Unity put some runners onboard in the home half of the sixth inning but failed to score. Blairsville padded its lead in the later innings en route to a 7-2 win.
Unity lost a close 7-5 game Sunday, June 4, against Hempfield East in a game played at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg campus in Hempfield Township.
Damian Newsome was the starting pitcher for Unity.
Unity is scheduled for a 6 p.m. home game today against the Mount Pleasant American Legion Post 447 baseball team.
Follow the Unity team on Twitter @unitypost982.
Latrobe 7, Blairsville 0
The Latrobe Jethawks scored a 7-0 shutout win Sunday, June 4, over Blairsville at Legion-Keener Park in American Legion Baseball action.
Haden Sierocky went the distance for the Jethawks as he struck out eight batters for a two-hitter.
Colin Bush was 3 for 4 for Latrobe with one RBI and one run scored. Teammate Jack Stynchula was 2 for 3 for the Jethawks with one RBI, one run scored and one stolen base.
According to the Latrobe Jethawks’ website, the team’s next game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Legion-Keener Park against Young Township.
More information can be found at latrobejethawks.com. Follow the team on Twitter @LatrobeJethawks.
