Several area teams will be in action on Tuesday.
Derry Area and Ligonier Valley wrestlers will participate in the second day of the Southmoreland Holiday Classic, while Ligonier Valley boys’ and girls’ basketball players take part in the Kiski Area tournament. The Greater Latrobe boys are also in action today.
The second day of the Southmoreland Holiday Classic will be broadcast on the Westmoreland Sports Network, 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.
The Greater Latrobe boys, which won its first game of the season last Thursday against Greensburg Salem, will seek its second straight win, 5:15 p.m. against Hickory at Farrell High School.
The Ligonier Valley boys, which has won two straight, open the Kiski Area tournament, 4:30 p.m. today against Knoch. The Rams meet Yough, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and the host Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Ligonier Valley girls also open the Kiski Area tournament, 3 p.m. today against Knoch. The Lady Rams play Yough, 3 p.m. Wednesday and tournament host Kiski Area, 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball Christmas Tournament will take place Wednesday and Thursday at Greater Latrobe. A matchup involving Jen Sobota, Greater Latrobe’s all-time leading scorer, and the Greater Latrobe girls, in addition to a rematch of the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals, headlines the tournament.
Greater Latrobe and Sobota’s McLean’s girls’ basketball team is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, while the Lady Wildcats face Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m. Thursday. Greater Latrobe reached the district semifinals last season, but the Lady Wildcats suffered a 59-43 season-ending loss against No. 2-seeded Chartiers Valley, the eventual WPIAL champion and PIAA runners-up.
The Greater Latrobe wrestlers will participate in the two-day Powerade Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday. The semifinals and finals of the Powerade Tournament will also be shown on the Westmoreland Sports Network, 10:45 a.m. and 3:40 p.m., respectively.
