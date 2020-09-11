Friday night lights are back.
After months of uncertainty because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, high school football begins Friday evening, with area teams set to kick off the highly-anticipated season.
Derry Area hosts North Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday for its season and WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference opener. DA begins its campaign by welcoming the defending conference champions to Derry Stadium.
Derry Area head coach Vince Skillings will make his debut with a program that’s won 25 of its last 26 games at Derry Stadium. He replaces Tim Sweeney who went 49-18 in six seasons at Derry Area.
Derry Area defeated North Catholic twice two seasons ago, including a 36-29 victory in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals. Last season, North Catholic got its revenge with a 13-3 home victory.
Greater Latrobe heads to Penn Trafford for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in its WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference opener. The Wildcats are seeking a third-consecutive postseason appearance under head coach Jason Marucco.
GL suffered a 39-7 home defeat to conference-winner Penn Trafford last season. The Wildcats finished fifth in their conference (2-4) and 5-6 overall.
Ligonier Valley travels to Apollo-Ridge with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Owens Field in Apollo. The Rams — coming off of a 12-1 campaign — will make their WPIAL after decades of competing in District 6.
LV fell 34-6 to top-seeded Richland in the district championship game last season.
Blairsville will also play host to Penns Manor Area in its District 6 Heritage Conference opener at 7 p.m.
