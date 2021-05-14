Ligonier Valley’s return to the WPIAL was a bit of an unknown for Lady Rams’ softball coach Mark Zimmerman.
The Lady Rams are back in the WPIAL after spending the previous 50 years as a member of the PIAA District 6, including the last 20 in the Heritage Conference.
So, Zimmerman knew of the other schools in the WPIAL. He just didn’t know much about their girls’ softball programs.
They didn’t know much about Ligonier Valley either – and the Lady Rams ended up taking Class 2A by storm.
Ligonier Valley grabbed the No. 1 overall seed in Class 2A, and the Lady Rams are scheduled to play their first WPIAL playoff game, 2 p.m. Wednesday against Bentworth or California Area at Gateway High School.
“Our first year in the WPIAL, we were hoping to do well,” Zimmerman said. “It was a surprise. We wanted to start out and represent ourselves well in the WPIAL and things just kept falling into place for us.”
Things also fell into place for Greater Latrobe and Derry Area, which also qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in softball.
Greater Latrobe grabbed the No. 2 overall seed in Class 5A, while Derry Area is seeded No. 9 in Class 3A. Greater Latrobe is scheduled to face No. 15 Indiana Area, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Valley High School, while Derry Area meets No. 8 South Park, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin Senior High School.
A Greater Latrobe win would match the Lady Wildcats with No. 7 Armstrong or No. 10 South Fayette Thursday at a site and time to be determined. If Derry Area defeats South Park, the Lady Trojans would face top-seeded Mount Pleasant Area on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
“We knew that we were going to draw a solid team in the first round,” Derry Area coach John DePalma said. “South Park is well coached and seems to always have good girls’ athletics. We’re going to start our playoff preparations and get ready for South Park on Tuesday.”
If Ligonier Valley wins its first-round playoff game, the Lady Rams would face No. 8 Charleroi Area or No. 9 Neshannock on May 24 at a site and time to be determined.
WPIAL championship games are scheduled to be played at California University of Pennsylvania during the first week of June.
“We’ve been there before,” Zimmerman said. “Some years it worked out, and some years it didn’t work out well. Seedings are a snapshot of what you did during the regular season. It doesn’t matter if you played a team before or not, when you get a chance to start over, you have to win the next game and move on.
“We have to take care of business today, and then worry about tomorrow. I’m happy with the team that we have. If we continue to take care of ourselves, we’ll be happy with the results.”
Ligonier Valley finished the regular season with a 16-1 record, including an unblemished 11-0 mark WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play.
The Lady Rams beat a pair of WPIAL Class 5A playoff teams by a combined 12-0 margin earlier this week, as junior ace Maddie Griffin led the way. Griffin, who ended the regular season with 211 strikeouts in 90 innings and 14 games played, opened the week with a one-hitter against No. 5 Chartiers Valley, and then threw her ninth no-hitter – and 12th shutout – of the season versus No. 13 Connellsville Area on Wednesday.
Ligonier Valley has scored 109 runs in 15 total games played the season, and the Lady Rams have allowed just five runs. In nine contested section games, the Lady Rams outscored the opposition, 72-2, their lone setback coming in a 3-1 exhibition defeat against Mount Pleasant Area, the top seed in Class 3A.
“This season has been great,” Zimmerman said. “It’s been a little bit of a surprise, coming off a year where you didn’t play at all, and I graduated a bunch of good girls. I liked the girls I had coming back, but I didn’t see them play in a year-and-a-half, so we started over, we said, ‘Let’s try to win our first game and go from there.’”
The Lady Rams haven’t looked back, as they reached the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season. Ligonier Valley won the Heritage Conference crown in 2019, but fell in the semifinals of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs during that season.
Just because the Lady Rams moved from the Heritage Conference to the WPIAL, it doesn’t mean they’re unfamiliar with heading into the playoffs as a top seed under Zimmerman.
Zimmerman recalled a team that reached the state playoffs as a top seed, and he also remembered a No. 1-ranked team that was upset by Mount Union in the opening round.
“I know from experience, that just because you’re the No. 1 seed, nothing is going to be any easier for you,” Zimmerman said. “As far as the field, I know the teams we played in our section, they’re solid teams, and they’re going to give us a run for our money. It doesn’t matter what the other teams do, all we can do is take care of ourselves.”
Derry Area is back in the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth consecutive season played after the Lady Trojans closed the regular season with a 6-4 record in section play and a 6-6 overall mark.
Derry Area fell in the opening round each of the last three seasons played against Ambridge Area, Beaver Area and Central Valley. The Lady Trojans are a combined 9-21 in section play and 14-30 overall in the last three seasons played.
Derry Area finished with a winning record in section play for the first time since the 2003-04 season when the Lady Trojans went 10-2 in the section and 12-4 overall before falling in the first round of the playoffs. During the 2003-04 campaign, Derry Area scored 37 runs to open the season. This year’s team eclipsed that mark with 40 runs in the first four games of the current season.
This season, Derry Area has lopsided section wins against playoff qualifier Valley (14-4 and 11-0), in addition to Shady Side Academy (20-1 and 12-0) and East Allegheny (18-0 and 18-2), as the Lady Trojans outscored those three opponents by a combined 93-7.
The Lady Trojans suffered their four section setbacks against Deer Lakes and North Catholic, the top two teams in the section. North Catholic is the No. 2 seed in Class 3A, while Deer Lakes is No. 5, as the Lady Trojans fell to the two teams by a combined 23-7, though they lost both games to North Catholic by a combined 6-3 margin. They were outscored 43-16 in six defeats this season, including a 7-6 exhibition against Southmoreland and a 13-3 loss versus Marion Center.
South Park finished 7-3 in section play and 8-6 overall, behind No. 4 Avonworth and even with No. 10 Keystone Oaks. The Lady Eagles lost by two runs against Avonworth on April 19 and they swept Keystone Oaks in the season series.
