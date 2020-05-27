Area standout athletes will still be honored despite the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The annual banquet to recognize scholar athletes who were nominated for the Judge John J. Driscoll Westmoreland County Scholar Athlete Award was postponed because of the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean that a total of 36 athletes from 18 Westmoreland County schools, including Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley, won’t still be honored despite the current situation.
Derry Area nominees were Kamryn Kelly (basketball, softball, volleyball) and Justin Huss (football, basketball, track), while Greater Latrobe’s Rachel Harter (cross-country, track) and Colten McCutcheon (golf, hockey) were also nominated. Jane Garver (softball) and Michael Petrof (football, baseball) were recognized from Ligonier Valley.
Kelly ended as the second-leading scorer for the Derry Area girls’ basketball team, averaging nearly 12 points and nine rebounds per game. She helped the Lady Trojans return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Kelly also helped Derry Area qualify for the WPIAL girls’ volleyball playoffs for the 19th straight year.
Huss, a standout running back with the Trojans, was named to the Class 3A Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State team this past season. He finished the 2019 season with 2,014 yards rushing and scored 32 total touchdowns, helping the Trojans reach the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals for the third time in four years. Huss, also a leader on the boys’ basketball team, placed fifth in the state in the 400 during the track and field season. He’s committed to play football and run track and field at Washington & Jefferson.
Harter represented Greater Latrobe at the PIAA Class 3A Cross-Country State Championships for the fourth time. She enjoyed her best finish at the state meet in November, placing 86th overall in Class 3A.
McCutcheon helped the Greater Latrobe hockey team reach the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game for the third time in eight seasons and the sixth time in 13 seasons overall. McCutcheon scored nine goals and 16 points in 18 games, as the IceCats were slated to face Baldwin before the coronavirus canceled the championship game. McCutcheon also qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Individual Championships in golf this past fall, and helped the Wildcats to a third straight section championship in team competition.
Garver went 15-3 for the Lady Rams with a 1.28 earned-run average and 137 strikeouts with just 19 walks in 93 innings. She also hit cleanup with a .406 average, six home runs, 32 runs batted in and four doubles. Garver, a Robert Morris commit, helped lead Ligonier Valley to the district semifinals before falling to Chestnut Ridge.
Petrof, who will continue his career at the United States Naval Academy, was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 2A All-State Team this past season. Petrof, the Rams’ standout lineman, was also named a Pennsylvania Football News Second Team All-State defensive lineman in 2018. He was a four-year starter and letterwinner, and two-year captain at Ligonier Valley.
Other area nominees include Samantha Nemeth (basketball, track) and Nathan Ward (soccer, basketball, football, track), of Greensburg Central Catholic; Shaleena Garner (basketball, track, volleyball) and Jalen Page (football, basketball, track), of Greensburg Salem; Olivia Persin (volleyball, basketball, softball) and Dillon Ferretti (football, wrestling, track), of Hempfield Area; Heather Gardner (swimming) and Jacob Johnson (football, basketball) of Mount Pleasant Area.
A top boys’ and girls’ scholar-athlete award-winner is traditionally recognized each year.
Former Derry Area standout wrestler Micky Phillippi won three years ago, while Ligonier Valley’s Robby Patrick was recognized as tops on the boys’ side in 2018.
