There were several area schedule changes on Thursday.
The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team had a home game postponed on Thursday and moved to Saturday. The Rams are scheduled to host Apollo-Ridge, 3 p.m. Saturday in a section game.
The Derry Area boys basketball team is scheduled to visit Knoch, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. That game was previously set for tonight. The Trojans postponed a game against Keystone Oaks scheduled for Tuesday.
Additionally, Derry Area is slated to host Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m. tonight in a swimming and diving meet. That was originally scheduled for Thursday, but the event was postponed. A swimming and diving meet against Laurel Highlands, originally slated for tonight, was postponed.
