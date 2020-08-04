There were 12 area players who were rewarded for impressive outings in Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) action this season.
The WCALB announced its All-League Teams for the 2020 season on Monday, one day before the WCALB championship game is set to take place.
Latrobe, the regular-season champion and top seed in the WCALB playoffs, featured eight players on the WCALB All-League Team for the 2020 season, while Derry included four players and Mount Pleasant one, among local teams.
Five of Latrobe’s eight players were First Team performers, while two of them appeared on the All-League Team in two different positions.
Jake Bradish, a returning All-District player, led the way for Latrobe as a First Team pitcher and outfielder. Ben Rafferty, also returning All-District, appeared in multiple positions as a First Team infielder and Second Team pitcher. Ethan Boring, Ben Anderson and Logan Short also appeared on the First Team for Latrobe at pitcher, outfielder and catcher, respectively.
Vinny Amatucci, Latrobe’s third returning All-District player, was named Second Team infielder, along with Clay Petrosky, while Cam Dominick is a Second Team pitcher.
Josh Ulery led Derry as a Second Team infielder. Andrew Baker, Ryan Bushey and Mason Seftas were all Honorable Mentions on the WCALB All-League Team this season. Jonas King was the lone representative from Mount Pleasant on the All-League Team as an Honorable Mention.
Top-seeded Latrobe will face No. 3 Bushy Run in the WCALB championship game, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tonight at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe. The Jethawks are 20-13 overall and grabbed the top seed in the playoffs with a 13-2 regular-season record. Latrobe swept No. 5 Yough and No. 8 Mount Pleasant in the best-of-three WCALB semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively.
Derry reached the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, but the Eagles were eliminated following a sweep in the best-of-three quarterfinals against No. 2 Murrysville.
———
Westmoreland County
American League Baseball
All-League Team
First Team
Catchers – Cole DeFillippo (Bushy Run), Logan Short (Latrobe)
Pitchers – Michael Bell* (Yough), Ethan Boring (Latrobe), Jake Bradish* (Latrobe), Vinnie Martin* (Yough), Giovanni Scott (Bushy Run)
Infielders – Michael Bell* (Yough), Garrett Couch (Bushy Run), Jeffrey Downs (Murrysville), Ben Rafferty* (Latrobe), Cody Ulander (Yough), Braden Yard* (Young Township)
Outfielders – Ben Anderson (Latrobe), Jake Bradish* (Latrobe), Trevor Brncic (Murrysville), Dajauhn Hertzog*^(Hempfield East), Vinnie Martin* (Yough), Zach Miller (Murrysville)
Second Team
Catcher – John Malinak (Hempfield East)
Pitchers – Cam Dominick (Latrobe), Blake Fairman (Young Township), Connor Helm* (Murrysville), Ben Rafferty* (Latrobe), Matt Skelly (Murrysville)
Infielders – Vinny Amatucci* (Latrobe), Reid Amundson*^(Hempfield East), Hunter Eperesi*^ (Hempfield East), Joel Nemec* (Yough), Clay Petrosky (Latrobe), Anthony Sherwin (Bushy Run), Josh Ulery (Derry), Nate Wilkins (Yough)
Outfielders – Brett Andreani (Bushy Run), Ray Halahurich (Yough), Brandon Coughlin (Hempfield East)
Honorable Mentions
Andrew Baker (Derry), Tony Bertolino*^ (Young Township), Ryan Bushey (Derry), Lance Daley (Hempfield East), Caden Kastronis (Yough), Jonas King (Mount Pleasant), Kameron Pritts (Yough), Ethan Prugh (Young Township), Easton Schropp (Bushy Run), Mason Seftas (Derry)
*Returning All-District
**Returning two-time All-District
*^Returning All-District Honorable Mention
