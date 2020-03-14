and
Gov. Tom Wolf’s late afternoon announcement kind of made it a moot point.
But earlier in the day, Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts got ahead of the curve in a little bit in deciding that all athletic competitions and practices for the next two weeks — starting Monday (March 16) — would be either postponed or canceled in light of the outbreak of the COVID-19 (coronavirus).
“Greater Latrobe will be postponing all athletic events, which includes scrimmages, games and matches — both home and away — for all school-sponsored teams and outside organizations until further notice,” said Zac Heide, assistant athletic director at Greater Latrobe.
“If anything would happen to change during this time frame, we will be in contact with all those involved.”
The governor’s ruling affects all varsity, junior varsity and junior high/middle school athletic events, along with outside organizations.
“The closing of schools presents many emotions, and that also goes for athletes,” said Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears. “They have worked hard, and for the seniors, it is very concerning.
“However, we — as an athletic fraternity — understand that this crisis is far more critical than anything else. School districts are going to do everything humanly possible to keep the community safe.
“We hope this is not a prolonged event, but the timetable is unknown. This is an uncertain time and, therefore, we proceed with proactive caution. The best outcome would be a return to action soon, and that is what we all are hoping for.”
Prior to Wolf’s declaration that all schools across the state be shut down for at least the next two-plus weeks — including all school-related activities starting Saturday (March 14) and continuing through at least Sunday, March 29 — Derry Area sent out several athletic notifications that listed event postponements, some as far out as the end of April.
The PIAA, the organization that governs athletics across the state, and WPIAL — the district (7) that both Greater Latrobe and Derry Area are members of, as well as Ligonier Valley starting next school year — have said that the decision to postpone or cancel athletic competitions and practices is left up to each school district.
But Wolf’s announcement supersedes any decision by the school districts. For now, that covers the next two weeks, although it could be extended if necessary.
According to a letter send out Friday evening by Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller, nether the PIAA nor WPIAL has provided direction regarding the minimum or maximum number of athletic events that can be held, including those in section play.
However, if the WPIAL (District 7) does not waive those deadline dates, Miller said Derry Area will follow the makeup policy and schedule those events on the next available play date, and that coaches and athletes need to be prepared to compete in doubleheaders and on weekends if that’s what it takes.
Corey Turcheck, athletic director at Ligonier Valley, did not return messages prior to the deadline for today’s edition.
Wolf has ordered all K-12 schools in the state to close for the next 10 business days, starting Monday (March 16), for the health and safety of its students and communities. The governor’s office will continue to monitor the situation and, at the end of the next two-week period, will re-evaluate whether or not the closure needs to be extended.
Also on Friday, the first case of the virus in western Pennsylvania was confirmed in Washington County.
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference Presidents Council also announced Friday that it has determined it to be in the best interest of the health and safety of its students, faculty, staff and campus communities to indefinitely suspend all varsity athletically-related activities.
Along with the leadership of its membership institutions, the PAC will continue to monitor the rapidly-evolving situation related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, in light of the latest news regarding COVID-19, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced Friday that all athletic competition for the remainder of the spring semester is suspended, effectively immediately.
Any non-conference competitions already traveled to are left to institutional discretion through March 15, at which time all athletic competition must cease.
Along with that, all countable related athletic activities are suspended until March 30 at which time the PSAC Board of Directors will review a proposal from the Athletics Administrators to permit or suspend CARA for the remainder of the semester.
The decision by the PAC Presidents Council to indefinitely suspend all varsity athletically-related activities came after the March 12 announcement by the National Collegiate Athletic Association canceling the remaining winter and spring championships.
Member institutions will determine, at their own discretion, the continuation of intramural sports programming and informal recreational and leisure activities on their campuses.
The PAC remains confident that proceeding with an abundance of caution is in the best interest of all our member institutions and local communities.
At the suggestion of the Little League International Board of Directors and staff, Latrobe Little League has also halted all practices — indoor or outdoor — tryouts, games and meetings until for at least the next two and a half weeks.
John Russo, president of LLL, said that signups will continue online and that the situation will be assessed again on April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.