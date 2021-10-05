The playoffs are beginning to take shape for area golf and girls’ tennis players.
Four Greater Latrobe players – Jenna Bell, Carolina Walters, Maya Jain and Emily Pierce – will compete in the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championships on Wednesday and Thursday at North Allegheny High School.
The following week, the Derry Area boys’ golf team will be in action during the WPIAL Class 2A team semifinals on Oct. 12 at Meadowink Golf Course, while the Greensburg Central Catholic girls compete in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
Bell and Walters are seeded No. 2 in the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championships, while Jain and Pierce earned the No. 4 seed.
Bell and Walters will meet No. 15-seeded Megan King and Grace Stitt of Hampton in the opening round. Jain and Pierced are matched with No. 3 Evie Ellenberger and Claire Loomis of Upper St. Clair in the opening round. A win for Bell and Walters would match the duo with Bethel Park’s Katie Peterson and Lily Sierka or Jenna Beach and Sydney Pesarsick of Norwin. If Jain and Pierce can pull the upset, they will face Moon Area’s Maria Lounder and Amanda Koren or Emma Overlingas and Gabi Moder of Baldwin.
Bell and Walters won the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Championship last week, while Jain and Pierce placed fourth in the same event.
Bell and Walters qualified for the state doubles tournament during the 2019 season and lost in the quarterfinal round. They won the section doubles title that year – last week was their second doubles championship – and the duo nearly captured a WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship, but they just fell short.
Bell advanced to the 2020 WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament with former teammate Addison Kemerer last season, while Walters went with Jain. Bell and Kemerer lost in the quarterfinals, while Walters and Jain fell in the first round.
Bell and Walters recently competed in the WPIAL Class 3A Individual Singles Tournament. Bell, who finished fourth in the district, outlasted Walters for the Section 1-AAA Singles Championship last month.
Bell, who won three section singles championships, qualified for the district singles tournament four straight years. She reached the quarterfinals in 2018 and ’19, took third in 2020 and fourth this season. Walters reached the district singles tournament in consecutive seasons.
The Derry Area boys golf team will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A Team Golf Semifinals on Oct. 12 at Meadowink Golf Course. The Trojans are in a group with Bishop Canevin, Burrell, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Central Catholic, Keystone Oaks, North Catholic, Riverview, Sewickley Academy and Valley.
The Derry Area boys finished 11-1 this season as a team and won its fourth section championship in five seasons.
Derry Area won its first section title in golf during this run in the 2017 season. The Trojans added to that with another section title in 2019 and a third in four seasons – the first outright title – in 2020. Derry Area’s only loss this season – which separated the Trojans from their second consecutive outright section title – was a heartbreaking three-stroke defeat against section co-champion Greensburg Central Catholic at Mount Odin.
Derry Area, as a team, finished sixth in the district during the WPIAL Class 2A championship match last season. In 2019, Derry Area also advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A team championship where the Trojans finished fifth in the district.
Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica advanced to the PIAA Class 2A State Golf Tournament at Heritage Hills in York, while teammates Antonio Hauser and Ashton Beighley also competed in the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Golf Championships.
The GCC girls, as a team, finished second in the state during the 2020 PIAA Class 2A Team State Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. The Lady Centurions sought a third consecutive team championship. Though the Lady Centurions didn’t grab the ultimate prize, they have been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf in the state the previous six seasons.
GCC won its sixth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship in 2020. Also four GCC golfers – Meghan Zambruno, Angelika Dewicki, Ella Zambruno and Izzy Aigner – finished among the top 11 in the state individually.
