Three area football teams will take to the road tonight and begin the playoff push.
Greater Latrobe will visit Connellsville Area for a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference game, while Derry Area travels to Valley in WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference action. Additionally, Ligonier Valley will visit Serra Catholic in WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference action, while Blairsville hosts Purchase Line in a District 6 Heritage Conference game. All games begin at 7 p.m.
Derry Area begins its playoff push with the first of three conference games. The Trojans are coming off a 28-20 exhibition setback against Southmoreland last week.
Derry Area is 1-2 in conference play and 1-3 overall, losing three of its first four games. The Trojans dropped their opener against North Catholic, but rebounded with a big road win against Deer Lakes. Derry Area fell by 20 points at home against Freeport Area prior to its home exhibition defeat against Southmoreland last week.
The Trojans close the regular season at Valley (1-2, 1-2), followed by a home game against East Allegheny (2-1, 3-1), and then a road tilt against Burrell (1-2, 1-3), as Derry Area seeks its fifth consecutive playoff berth.
Greater Latrobe was off last week, as the Wildcats’ Big East Conference home game was postponed because one of Gateway’s players tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Wildcats look to start a playoff push of their own Friday at winless Connellsville Area (0-2, 0-4) before a road game against Franklin Regional (1-1, 3-1) the following week. Greater Latrobe closes the regular season with a home game against Woodland Hills (1-1, 3-1), as the Wildcats seek their third straight playoff berth.
Greater Latrobe (0-1, 1-2) opened the season with a 48-14 setback at conference front-runner Penn-Trafford (2-0, 3-1), before a 35-7 exhibition win at Mount Pleasant Area. The Wildcats then hung with Upper St. Clair, one of the top teams in Class 5A during a wild 52-44 shootout at Memorial Stadium prior to their postponed game against Gateway.
Ligonier Valley is riding high after wins in two of the last three games.
The Rams (1-1, 2-2) notched their first WPIAL home win in more than 50 years with a big two-point victory against Steel Valley last Friday at Weller Field. It was also Ligonier Valley’s first conference win since re-joining the WPIAL.
Ligonier Valley opened its season with a setback at Apollo-Ridge (1-0, 3-0) before an exhibition victory at Frazier, the Rams’ first WPIAL football win in more than 50 years. Ligonier Valley played still-unbeaten Western Beaver tight in an exhibition defeat prior to last Friday’s home win against Steel Valley.
The Rams face another unbeaten Serra Catholic (1-0, 3-0) team tonight, which has outscored the opposition 161-39 this season. Ligonier Valley faces Waynesburg Central (0-4, 0-4) in a road exhibition next week before closing the regular season with a conference home game against Shady Side Academy (0-1, 0-2) at Weller Field.
Blairsville is 1-3 overall and in league play. The Bobcats lost their first three games, at home against Penns Manor Area, prior to road setbacks against Northern Cambria and Saltsburg. But Blairsville rebounded with a come-from-behind one-point victory at United last Friday.
