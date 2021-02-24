All area basketball teams navigated their respective two-month seasons through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Now, four local teams are headed to the WPIAL playoffs next week.
The Greater Latrobe boys and girls and the Derry Area boys and Ligonier Valley boys learned respective playoff fates as postseason brackets were revealed on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the winter sports schedule. The entire state fell under a three-week, limited-time mitigation effort, as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf made the decision in December to curb the spread of COVID-19, in addition to keeping hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed throughout the holiday season, among other measures.
The December delay wiped out what would have been the first month of the winter sports season, so the WPIAL decided that this year’s basketball playoffs are an open tournament, which means all teams are invited to participate. The decision to open the basketball playoffs is only for this year.
The Greater Latrobe boys and girls, Derry Area boys and Ligonier Valley boys took advantage of the invitation. The Derry Area (1-9, 3-9) and Ligonier Valley (0-10, 0-13) girls opted not to participate.
The Greater Latrobe girls earned the highest ranking of any local team with the No. 6 seed.
The No. 6-seeded Lady Wildcats received a bye in the Class 5A playoffs and will be in action 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4. The Lady Wildcats will play the winner of No. 22 Connellsville Area and No. 11 South Fayette, which takes place 6 p.m. Monday, March 1. The winner of Greater Latrobe’s game faces No. 3 Hampton or No. 14 Moon Area or No. 19 Indiana Area, 6 p.m. Monday, March 8.
“We were really happy to get the bye and we’re really happy to have a home game,” Greater Latrobe girls’ coach Mark Burkardt said. “We felt we deserved that. It proves they took a look at what we did this season and they felt that we were one of the top six teams in Class 5A. I like the side we’re on and I think we can be competitive on that side.”
The Greater Latrobe boys secured a No. 10 seed in the Class 5A playoffs and will travel to No. 7 Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. The winner faces No. 2 New Castle Area or No. 15 Plum or No. 18 West Allegheny, noon, Saturday, March 6.
“The seeding was a bit of a surprise in that we are not playing a preliminary game,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “Most of the predictions had us doing so.”
The Derry Area boys are the No. 13 seed in the Class 4A playoffs. The No. 13-seeded Trojans will host No. 20 Southmoreland, 6 p.m. Monday, March 1. The winner faces No. 4 Quaker Valley 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
The Ligonier Valley boys, making their first trip to the WPIAL playoffs, nabbed the No. 17 seed in the Class 3A. The No. 17-seeded Rams will travel to No. 16 Brownsville Area, Monday, March 1. The winner faces top-seeded South Allegheny, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
“We feel we have a good matchup against Brownsville,” Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin said. “We watched them play two games and we feel we have a great chance to get our first WPIAL playoff win.”
The Greater Latrobe girls are 8-1 in section play and 10-2 overall. The Lady Wildcats are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season when they fell in the quarterfinals against Bethel Park. Woodland Hills, the No. 5 seed in Class 5A, also has one section loss and the Lady Wolverines are 11-4 overall. The two teams are scheduled to square off, 7:30 p.m. Thursday during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 game at Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with three wins before an exhibition loss at Class 6A Upper St. Clair. The Lady Wildcats responded by ripping off a six-game winning streak prior to a 56-43 setback at Woodland Hills last week. Greater Latrobe defeated Southmoreland, the No. 3 seed in Class 4A, and Albert Gallatin, No. 13 in Class 5A, prior to Thursday’s regular-season finale against Woodland Hills.
“We have said from the beginning that this team could be special,” Burkardt said. “This is the first group of ladies who came through with us from seventh grade to their senior year. They’re both academically and athletically gifted, so it makes it a lot easier to coach because of those strengths.”
South Fayette is 5-2 in section play and 12-5 overall. Connellsville Area is 6-5 in section action and 6-6 overall. South Fayette opened the season with six wins in seven games, but the Lady Lions dropped three of their next five. South Fayette has currently won four of its last five games. Connellsville Area won three of its first four before a three-game skid. The Lady Falcons enter the playoffs with three wins in their last five games.
“I don’t know a lot about South Fayette,” Burkardt said. “I know they’re a good basketball team from what I’ve heard. We’re a little more familiar with Connellsville because we were in their section last year. We’ll do a little more film study with South Fayette to see what they have and what they do.”
The Derry Area boys are in the playoffs for the third straight season. The Trojans are 4-3 in conference play and 4-5 overall. They opened the season with three straight losses, but rebounded with four consecutive wins. The Trojans enter the playoffs with losses in their last three games, including a 69-53 setback at Knoch on Tuesday.
Southmoreland is winless in section play at 0-11 and 2-16 overall. The Scotties lost their first four games prior to a win against Brownsville Area. Southmoreland then lost its next 11 games before a 56-33 victory against Indiana Area.
Quaker Valley is 10-3 in section play and 12-4 overall. The Quakers lost their opener, but followed it up with seven wins in their next eight games. Quaker Valley fell to Lincoln Park, No. 2 in the classification, but ripped off wins in five of its next six entering the playoffs, the lone loss coming against Montour, which is the No. 3 seed.
“We’re looking forward to competing against Southmoreland in our third consecutive trip to the playoffs,” Derry Area coach Tom Esposito said. “This year was a crap shoot and I’m sure it wasn’t easy for the basketball committee. But all things considered, with teams playing a different number of games, it looks pretty balanced. We’re going to give it our best shot.”
The Ligonier Valley boys are 4-6 in section play and 4-9 overall.
Ligonier Valley is back in the WPIAL after more than a half a century. The Rams played in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of the PIAA District 6 — the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference. Last year, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 and into a move with the WPIAL.
The Rams, who reached the District 6 title game the last three years, received a rude welcome to District 7 with a 59-25 home loss against South Allegheny, the top seed in Class 3A, but rebounded with their first WPIAL victory, 63-57, at East Allegheny. The Rams split games with Shady Side Academy and Valley prior to a five-game skid. Ligonier Valley won two of its last four games, breaking the skid against East Allegheny, falling against South Allegheny and Apollo-Ridge, and defeating Steel Valley on Tuesday.
Brownsville Area is 2-7 in conference play and 3-8 overall. The Falcons opened the season with a win against Chartiers-Houston, but lost the next six games. They won back-to-back games against Waynesburg Central and Beth-Center, but lost their latest versus Charleroi Area and McGuffey.
“We expected a seed between 15 and 18, so we are right where we thought,” Gustin said. “I’m not a big fan of South Allegheny in the second round, but it’s the WPIAL playoffs, and there aren’t any easy matchups. There is a saying that it’s hard to beat a team three times and I hope that’s true.”
The Greater Latrobe boys are 6-3 in section play and 6-5 overall. Last season, the Wildcats missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12 — also the last time they had a losing record and the fourth time in the last 18 seasons. Greater Latrobe previously reached the playoffs seven straight seasons, including a trip to the WPIAL semifinals, two appearances in the PIAA playoffs and 12 times in the last 13 years.
The Wildcats opened the current season with three losses in their first four games, including one against Butler Area on Dec. 11 prior to the month-long shutdown. But Greater Latrobe won three of its next four, including a pair of wins at the buzzer. The Wildcats have won two of their last three games prior to a 7:30 p.m. home exhibition tonight against Ligonier Valley.
Thomas Jefferson is 5-3 in section play and 17-4 overall. The Jaguars own wins against several of the top teams in the WPIAL including Mount Lebanon (No. 8, Class 6A), Belle Vernon Area (No. 1, Class 4A), Montour (No. 3, Class 4A) and Quaker Valley, the No. 4 seed in Class 4A.
“We have to play a very formidable opponent on their home floor,” Wetzel said. “It’s a great challenge, but I don’t doubt our kids for a second. We’ll be ready to give it our best and meet the challenge head on.”
Thomas Jefferson won on Dec. 11 at Belle Vernon Area and lost at Albert Gallatin prior to an eight-game winning streak. Laurel Highlands, the No. 3 seed in Class 5A, snapped the streak, but the Jaguars went on a roll again with wins in their next five. Thomas Jefferson has three wins in its last five games, falling only by two points to Laurel Highlands again and South Allegheny, the top seed in Class 3A.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Wetzel said. “There was a time during the preseason where the realization of even having playoffs seemed doubtful. I feel the team is getting stronger as the season progresses and I’m hopeful that we are capable of putting our best effort up to date on Wednesday when we’ll need it the most.”
