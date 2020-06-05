Baseball is back in the Latrobe area.
Starting today — the same day Westmoreland County is scheduled to move into the green phase of reopening the state from the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will make its return.
The Teener League season is set to kick off with two games this evening. F.O. Eagles is scheduled to square off against VFW at 5:30 p.m., while Frontier Club will meet St. Anthony during the 8 p.m. nightcap.
There are seven games scheduled for the upcoming weekend at Rosa-Oglietti Park, beginning 10 a.m. Saturday and lasting through 7 p.m. each day. The 10-team league includes F.O. Eagles, VFW, Frontier Club, St. Anthony, Heat Siphon, Derry Ukes, Cooperstown Vets, Nakles, Bardine’s and St. Joe’s Club, and each team will play an 18-game schedule.
League officials have posted signs around the field, reminding parents and fans to practice appropriate social distancing measures. The ceremonial hand shake after games will not occur, but the actual game is expected to be baseball, as normal. The league also installed hand sanitizer dispensers in each dugout for the players to use.
The managers are informing their athletes to utilize hand sanitizer, not touch their face, nose or mouth, and if they have symptoms of COVID-19, not to participate until they are no longer sick. The league also reminded parents and fans to not attend games if they are sick, as well.
Latrobe Legion will also be in action Sunday in an earlier-than expected opening day.
The 2020 season will begin Sunday with an exhibition doubleheader against Hollidaysburg at Legion-Keener Park. The first game is set to begin at noon, while the second end of the doubleheader will start at 2:30 p.m.
Latrobe Legion manager Jason Bush previously anticipated the open of the season to be June 13. That’s the start of the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League, a new independent summer baseball league, consisting of 10 Westmoreland County teams after the Pennsylvania American Legion season was officially canceled in April.
Latrobe will also host Yough in a 6 p.m. exhibition on Tuesday before welcoming Hempfield East during a league doubleheader, 1 p.m., Sunday, June 14, at Legion-Keener Field. Latrobe will visit Derry the following day, 6 p.m., Monday, June 15.
Latrobe Little League will also play a 15-game schedule that ends on July 26. All teams will compete in an end-of-season tournament with two pools of three teams each. The top team in each pool will play for the championship, ending Aug. 2.
