Several area baseball games were played recently, including contests from the Latrobe-Derry 40-older Old-Timer’s League, the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball and the 55-older Westmoreland County Old-Timers League.
L-DOT 40-older
Shop n Save 18,
Palko’s 11
Shop n Save broke a late tie with a big inning for a seven-run victory against Palko’s Auto Repair.
Shop n Save (3-3) and Palko’s (3-3) were tied 8-8 until Shop n Save scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away for good.
Kory Krinock paced Shop n Save offensively with four singles and four runs scored, while Scott Sarver contributed three hits, including two doubles and three runs. Steve Shrum also added two hits, including a home run, while Dan Dominick singled twice. Jim Gray and Bob Thompson both singled and crossed twice, while Tom Burke, Wade Marts and Lou Downey all singled and scored. Rich Zemba also scored two runs for Shop n Save, which produced 18 runs on 16 hits.
J.B. Cales led Palko’s with three hits, including a double, while Dave Dziewulski singled three times. Eric Kirchner had a hit and two runs, while Bob Ankeny doubled and scored. Dave Byers and Mike Angus singled and scored, while Bill Ankeny came around twice for Palko’s, which put up 11 runs on 11 hits.
Shrum was the winning pitcher, while Bob Ankeny suffered the loss.
Pit Stop 10,
Domination 7
A late surge helped Pit Stop pick up a three-run win against Domination Nuts.
It was a 3-3 game through four innings, but Pit Stop (2-4) scored the next seven runs. Domination (2-4) scored four in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Todd Laughlin led Pit Stop offensively with three hits, including two doubles and two runs, while Steve Bartek added three hits, including a two-bagger. Don Trimble singled and scored three runs, while John Amatucci singled and added two runs. Jason Majocha and Pat Stumpf both singled and scored for Pit Stop, which put up 10 runs on 12 hits.
Tony Calabrace had two hits, including a double and three runs, while Chris Arquillo singled twice and scored. John Janick and Shawn Gustafson both singled and scored for Domination, which scored seven runs on eight hits.
Bartek was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and two walks. Rich Ramsay took the loss with one strikeout and three walks.
Teener Fall Ball
L-DOT 7,
Frederick 2
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers scored in every inning during a five-run victory against Frederick Funeral Home.
L-DOT (2-0) and Frederick (1-1) were tied, 2-2 after two innings before L-DOT scored five runs in the next four innings.
Matt Macey led L-DOT with two hits, including a double, while Blake Spillar singled twice. Lane Harry had a hit and two runs, while Tony Massari doubled and scored. Jake Shaw singled and scored and Cam Forbes also doubled for L-DOT, which scored seven runs on eight hits.
Josh Fazekas had the lone hit for Frederick, while Dom Zilli and Jaden Alesi scored the team’s only runs.
Harry earned the win with three strikeouts and four walks. Colin Michaels struck out six and walked two in defeat.
Army-Navy 6,
Collision 1
One big inning helped Army-Navy to a five-run victory against Collision Shoppe.
Army-Navy (1-1) led 1-0 and then scored four runs in the top of the third.
Jacob Cramer led the Army-Navy attack with two hits, including a triple and three runs. Leo Bazala also singled and scored for Army-Navy, which put up six runs on five hits.
Owen Teslevich guided Collision Shoppe (0-2) with two singles, while Jacob Hollick doubled and scored.
Cramer was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and two walks. Peyton Legg fanned two and walked two in the loss.
WCOTL
Merlin 5,
McCabe 5
Merlin and McCabe Funeral Home played to a tie recently.
Merlin (6-7-1) scored the first three runs, but McCabe (4-9-1) answered with a three-run second inning. McCabe put up two in the sixth and Merlin answered with two in the seventh.
Russ Ziolko guided McCabe at the plate with three singles and a run. Jeff Simpson and Tim Donaldson both singles twice, while Eric Zimmerman had a hit and two runs. Bill Conger also singled and scored for McCabe, which scored five runs on 11 hits.
Jeff Rhodes led Merlin with three singles, while Charlie Bashioum added a pair of hits. Dave Basile also singled and scored twice for Merlin, which produced five runs on seven hits.
Greg Stiles, Besterci and Rhodes combined for three strikeouts and eight walks for Merlin. Tim and Dave Donaldson teamed for two strikeouts and four walks for McCabe.
———
Palko’s 100 343 0 — 11 11 0ShpnSve 511 1(10) 0 — 18 16 0 Doubles: Sarver-2 (S); Coles, Ankeny (P) Home Run: Shrum (S) Strikeouts by: Shrum-0, Thompson-5, Zemba-0, Downey-0 (S); Ankeny-0, Dziewulski-1 (P) Base on balls by: Shrum-1, Thompson-0, Zemba-4, Downey-2 (S); Ankeny-3, Dziewulski-1 (P) Winning pitcher: Steve Shrum Losing pitcher: Bob Ankeny
Pit Stop 300 041 2 — 10 12 2Domntin 200 100 4 — 7 8 2 Doubles: Laughlin-2, Bartek, Amatucci (P); Calabrace-2 (D) Strikeouts by: Bartek-4, Urban-4 (P); Ramsay-1, Calabrace-2, Janick-2 (D) Base on balls by: Bartek-2, Urban-0 (P); Ramsay-3, Calabrace-0, Janick-3 (D) Winning pitcher: Steve Bartek Losing pitcher: Rich Ramsay
L-DOT 112 111 0 — 7 8 1Frederick 110 000 0 — 2 1 2 Doubles: Massari, Macey, Forbes (L) Strikeouts by: Harry-3, Naggy-1, Macey-3, Albaugh-2, Shaw-3, Stott-3 (L); Michaels-5, Lemmon-4, Fazekas-1, Cecchini-1 (F) Base on balls by: Harry-4, Naggy-1, Macey-0, Albaugh-0, Shaw-1, Stott-0 (L); Michaels-2, Lemmon-0, Fazekas-2, Cecchini-3 (F) Winning pitcher: Lane Harry Losing pitcher: Colin Michaels
Army-Nvy 104 000 1 — 6 5 3Collision 000 000 0 — 1 6 3 Doubles: Hollick (C) Triples: Cramer (A) Strikeouts by: Cramer-3, Vacha-1, Bazala-4, Wasnick-2 (A); Legg-2, J Hollick-1, P Hollick-2, Riggle-4 (C) Base on balls by: Cramer-2, Vacha-2, Bazala-1, Wasnick-0 (A); Legg-2, J Hollick-3, P Hollick-0, Riggle-1 (C) Winning pitcher: Jacob Cramer Losing pitcher: Peyton Legg
Merlin 210 000 2 — 5 7 1McCabe 030 002 0 — 5 11 4
