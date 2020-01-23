The best swimmers and divers of Westmoreland County will be showcased this weekend.
The annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming and Diving Championships kick off Friday and continues through Saturday at Derry Area High School. The WCCA Diving Championship will be held Friday, while the Swimming Championships take place the following day.
“I was telling my swimmers that there are at least six former athletes that have gone on to swim at Olympic trials, so this is big,” Derry Area head coach Jeff Kelly said.
Kelly said that the annual meet sets the athletes up for the annual WPIAL Championships, which take place next month.
“(The WCCA Championships) just mirror the type of competition we will see in Pittsburgh at the end of February,” Kelly said.
The WCCA Diving Championships will be hotly contested, featuring returning state qualifier Ali Cowan from Derry Area, in addition to Cam Washburn, Jakob Riggle and Ashley Baker for the Trojans.
Cowan, a junior, ended her sophomore season with a ninth-place finish at the PIAA Class AA Diving Championships. She placed fifth and qualified for the state meet during her second appearance at the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships.
“Our divers are ready to go and I believe they should do well,” Kelly said. “They have been diving well.”
Last season, Cowan finished fourth at the WCCA Diving Championships behind Jordyn Miller and Lauren Bisignani of Greater Latrobe, who placed second and third, respectively. Miller and Bisignani are back for the Wildcats, in addition to Clay McClintock and Paige Kunklemann. Nick Roddy and Brooke Roadman are scheduled to compete for Ligonier Valley.
Miller and Bisignani, following their second- and third-place effort at the WCCA Championships, took eighth and ninth, respectively, during last season’s WPIAL Class AAA Diving Championships.
“Jordyn and Lauren were second and third last year, so hopefully, we can start the meet off 1-2 in diving,” Greater Latrobe coach Grey Arrigonie said. “That would be a perfect start on the girls’ side.”
Greater Latrobe’s Corbin Makar is the highest ranked area swimmer entering the WCCA meet, as he’s fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Teammate Colin Spehar is seeded sixth in the 100 butterfly, and Gavin Skwirut the same spot in the 100 freestyle. GL’s Hannah Brewer is ranked seventh in the 100 fly while Brendan Bugala and Gracie Wetzel are the same in the 100 backstroke and 100 breast, respectively.
Other top-10 seeded Greater Latrobe swimmers include Bugala (eighth, 200 individual medley), Wetzel (ninth, 200 IM), Skwirut (ninth, 50 free), Spehar (ninth, 100 back), Daniel Marinchak (ninth, 500 free), Liam Mucino (10th, 500 free), Brewer (10th, 100 back) and Donovan Lechman (10th, 100 fly).
Greater Latrobe’s 400 free relay on the boys’ side, which includes Skwirut, Bugala, Corbin Makar and Marinchak, is ranked fourth. Greater Latrobe’s 400 relay on the girls’ end, which includes Molly Bobik, Brewer, Wetzel, and Andrea Hoffman, is ranked No. 6.
“We’re about five weeks out of the WPIAL meet now,” Arrigonie said. “It’s a perfect time to try and get up and racing to see what kind of final adjustments you need to make.”
Jake Buhite is seeded No. 8 for Derry Area in the 500 free. Lauren Angus is ranked No. 9 in the 500 free while Wes Buhite is seeded 10th in both the 100 breast and 200 individual medley.
Wes Buhite, a senior, finished his junior season 26th in the state in the 100 breast. He reached the PIAA Class AA Swimming Championships based on a time qualification from the district meet.
M.J. Knupp is Ligonier Valley’s highest ranked swimmer at 11th overall in the 500 free. Mount Pleasant’s Heather Gardner is ranked No. 1 in both the 100 free and 100 breast. She’s also part of the top-ranked 200 free relay team.
“Traditionally our kids swim well,” Kelly said. “We usually get a lot of WPIAL qualifying or personal best times. I’m confident that they will give their best efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.