It was a big weekend for area athletes competing in college.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Reed Fenton led the group, as he keyed the Lehigh men’s basketball team to a come-from-behind victory against Loyola.
Lehigh trailed by nine points with seven minutes left in the game, but the Mountain Hawks outscored Loyola, 23-7, the rest of the way for a seven-point victory.
Fenton led the offense with a career-best 19 points, including a game-tying three-pointer with 3:58 to play. He also added a big insurance jumper to put his team ahead by six points with 35 seconds remaining.
“Reed Fenton is really a glue guy,” Lehigh coach Brett Reed said. “As a coach, you’ve got a lot of confidence and trust in him because generally speaking, he’s going to execute our defensive game-plan, he’s going to execute our offense, he’s going to have good ball security and he’s going to cover up for some other people’s mistakes.
“(Against Loyola), he knocked down some shots. When you get that type of offensive production from Reed then get another burst from Marques Wilson, you can’t ask for much more than that.”
Fenton, who earned a start, played 24 minutes and hit seven-of-11 field goals, including a trio of three-pointers and two free throws. He also had three rebounds and a steal in his career-best 19 point-effort.
“It’s so nice to be back home,” Fenton said. “We were on the road forever. Our guys embraced being home.
“I thought they started the game with a great deal of energy. Fortunately, we produced and performed. Sometimes, being in the gym you shoot in all the time, and you’re really comfortable in, can help you and help your confidence.”
Fenton’s former teammate, Austin Butler, also had a big game for Holy Cross during a two-point win against Navy.
Butler scored a game-high 18 points, which included five rebounds and two assists. Butler played 39 minutes and connected on seven field goals, including four three-pointers. The 18 points were a season-high for Butler.
Butler was part of a key six-point surge, as Holy Cross went on a 15-0 run to take a five-point lead early in the game.
Their former teammate Jake Biss was one of four in double figures for the Shippensburg University men’s basketball team during a win against Millersville.
Biss reached double figures for the seventh time this season with 17 points, including four assists and three rebounds. Biss, who played for 37 minutes, hit eight field goals, including a three-pointer and came up with a steal.
Shippensburg trailed early, but the Red Raiders closed the half with 25 of the final 29 points, including 18 of the last 20.
Additionally, Bryce Butler, Austin’s younger brother and a Greater Latrobe standout last season, has helped West Liberty to a 9-3 record.
Bryce Butler has appeared in 12 games, averaging about 20 minutes per contest. He averages 8.3 points per game, fifth-best on the team, with 4.2 rebounds a contest. He shoots 45 percent from the floor and 33 percent from beyond the arc. Butler has drained 11 three-pointers, he’s 79 percent on free throws and has 20 assists and 16 steals. His season-best is a 16-point output at Davis & Elkins.
West Liberty is back in action on Wednesday.
Sean Graytok, another former Greater Latrobe standout, is at the Coast Guard Academy. He had seven points in a recent defeat against Albertus Magnus. Graytok played 23 minutes, connecting on two field goals and three free throws with two rebounds.
Coast Guard is at Emerson on Wednesday.
Former Ligonier Valley standout Marrek Paola played in Seton Hill’s loss against Mercyhurst. Paola played for five minutes, missed a field goal and pulled down a rebound. Seton Hill will host Clarion today (7:30 p.m.).
Micky Phillippi, a former Derry Area wrestling standout, placed third for the University of Pittsburgh at the recent Southern Scuffle. Phillippi lost in his semifinal match, but battled back to finish third.
Phillippi scored a major decision in the opening round and a pair of decisions, including one against No. 18-ranked Reece Witcraft of Oklahoma State. But Sammy Alvarez of Rutgers defeated Phillippi in the semifinals.
Phillippi, ranked top five at 133 pounds, defeated Cole Manley in the consolation semifinals and Kai Orine by major decision in the consolation final to place third.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Luke Pletcher, ranked No. 1 at 141 pounds, is expected to be in action for Ohio State University tonight against Arizona State. He is a perfect 14-0 this season.
Ethan Smith, a former Latrobe resident, is also expected to be in action. He’s ranked No. 13 at 165 pounds with an 11-5 record. Smith is expected to face Josh Shields, ranked No. 5 in the weight class.
Robert Patrick, a former Ligonier Valley standout, stars for the University of Virginia currently. Virginia will compete in the Virginia Duals on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.