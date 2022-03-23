Twins Broc and Josiah Archer, 13, have earned a spot on Team Pittsburgh which is the World Series of Youth Lacrosse’s area team.
Team Pittsburgh will compete in the Eastern Regional qualifying match on April 2-3 at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica, Del. There are five different regional qualifiers.
Winners of the qualifying matches will advance to the championship round to be held. June 30-July 3 at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Md.
For the Archer twins, they are been competing in lacrosse since they were six years old with various travel teams of the area.
“They got invited to try out for the World Series team, which you can only do at the age of 13,” Dan Archer, the twins’ father, said. “They got the kids on this half of the state to try out and then they took the top-23 kids. We are the only two from Latrobe. In lacrosse, this is gold. They have put the work in and we even have a college coach that comes and trains with them every week. It is a cool thing for them. They tried out for eight weeks to make the team. It is a big deal. I’m proud of them. They worked very, very hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.