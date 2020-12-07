Derry Area boys basketball coach Tom Esposito knows that his team’s season could come to a screeching halt at any moment. While that uncertainty could present a challenge, he believes it has also sharpened the focus of his players, which has given his team a greater sense of appreciation.
“On behalf of our players and our coaching staff, I’d like to thank our school board for giving us this opportunity,” Esposito said. “It’s very important for the kids to stay involved with something.”
With Derry Area moving to virtual classes until mid-January, the players must also do their part in staying safe.
“You have to be disciplined,” Esposito said of his message to the team. “We have an opportunity to play. We don’t want to screw this thing up by being careless.”
So far, so good for the Trojans. Although the district paused athletics earlier this school year, the boys basketball team is on pace to begin the regular season on time. Unfortunately, circumstances have forced the Trojans to scrap almost all of their non-conference games, including two as part of the annual Derry Area Tipoff Tournament, another game in the yearly Westmoreland County Shootout, and an exhibition matchup against Greensburg Salem.
As a result, Derry Area has just one scrimmage currently scheduled, and is looking to add a few exhibition tilts before the tentative section opener at Keystone Oaks on Dec. 18.
In the meantime, the Trojans have been focused on each and every practice, knowing that there is no time to waste in order to get up to speed for the season.
“We’re cherishing every moment that we get to practice, and I told our guys that every game we play is a playoff game, because you never know when we’re going to get the phone call that things are shut down,” Esposito noted.
In his third year of his second stint at the helm — and 12th total season as the head coach at Derry Area — Esposito hopes to guide his team back into playoff contention. Last year, Derry Area went just 7-15 overall, but qualified for postseason play in Class 4A Section 1. The Trojans squared off against WPIAL finalist Belle Vernon Area, and hung tough in the first half before falling to the Leopards, 65-44.
While their record was not sterling, the Trojans considered the playoff appearance a significant accomplishment, especially after they lost star player Justin Huss to an injury early in the season. Huss sustained a broken leg in a section battle against Freeport Area just before Christmas, ending his season prematurely. Prior to his injury, Huss averaged approximately 20 points per game, and his defense and rebounding were crucial, too.
“If Justin doesn’t go down with an injury, I would guess that it would’ve been a lot better,” Esposito said of the Trojans’ record. “I think we would’ve had a good chance at the third-place spot in our section, and a better seed in the playoffs.”
In his absence, fellow senior Aidan Bushey stepped up his game, and averaged more than 20 points last season. Another senior, Tanner Nicely, also took on an expanded role as the season progressed.
The graduation of that trio looms large this season, however.
“We lost a considerable amount,” Esposito said. “All three of those guys were two-year starters for me.”
The Trojans do return some considerable experience, however, headlined by three-year starting point guard Ryan Bushey. The younger brother of Aidan, Ryan also plays baseball and golf, and he could potentially pursue any of the three at the collegiate level.
“He’s leading by example, and motivating our other guys verbally, as well,” Esposito said of the senior Bushey, who he noted has displayed a calmer demeanor this year.
A silver lining in Huss’ injury was that current senior Josh Ulery, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown baseball commit, and junior Tyson Webb saw plenty of minutes in the backcourt in 2019-20. That duo will likely figure into the starting unit this year. Additionally, senior Nick Detore, who served as the Trojans’ quarterback during the football season, will also take on a larger role on the hardwood. Esposito lamented not getting more minutes for Detore last season.
“We’re looking at a lot of different rotations right now. We do have to find some guard depth,” Esposito revealed.
That depth could be even more important this season, as any player who tests positive or even has been directly exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19) could miss multiple weeks.
In the front-court, the Trojans have an anchor in senior Sam Jones. After starting every game last year, Jones has added some muscle to his 6-foot-5 frame. A couple of other seniors, Grant Hudson and Elijah Penich, also have the physical attributes to make an impact inside this season.
“Our post players are probably the most physical and strongest post players that I’ve coached in 24 years,” Esposito said.
Another player expected to be in the mix is senior Isaiah Ward. Although he did not play basketball the past two campaigns, Ward is another option in the post, and his athleticism and ability to pick up concepts quickly has impressed his coach.
Section 1 has grown from six teams to seven, with Deer Lakes, North Catholic, Burrell and Freeport Area all entering the mix, and Highlands, Mount Pleasant Area, and Yough moving out.
Knoch, which tied with Highlands as co-champs in the section last season, should be strong once again, but North Catholic may be the favorite. Last year, North Catholic went 26-2, winning the WPIAL Class 3A Championship, and reaching the PIAA quarterfinals before the winter season was canceled.
“It’s going to be a tough section, but if we can get through the season healthy and have our core group of players, I think we can compete throughout the season,” Esposito said.
