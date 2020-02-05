A third-quarter rally allowed visiting Apollo-Ridge to get past a short-handed Derry Area girls’ basketball team, 57-52, during an exhibition game Tuesday.
Derry Area fell to 13-8 overall. The Lady Trojans are 10-3 in section play and they have already clinched at least a second-place tie. They’re one game from first place with one section game to play.
It’s DA’s best showing since the 2015-16 season under Rich Zemba when the Lady Trojans won the section championship with an 11-1 record and qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
Current head coach Gene Brisbane was hired in August and has spent 35 years coaching high school basketball, including 20 as the girls’ coach at Hempfield Area through 2010.
Carlynton, which swept Derry Area this season, is atop the section with an 11-2 record and a 13-7 overall mark. The Lady Cougars host Steel Valley — a team they defeated by 15 points on Jan. 13 — on Thursday in their section finale. The Lady Trojans’ section finale is against one-win Valley on Thursday (6 p.m.) at home. Derry Area routed Valley by 34 points on Jan. 13.
Derry Area led by five points at halftime on Tuesday against Apollo-Ridge, but the Lady Trojans also played part of the game without two starters. Hannah Wedow was out with a knee injury and Tiana Moracco left early in the second quarter with an arm injury and did not return. She finished with six points.
“I was impressed with the way we battled the entire game without Hannah and Tina,” Brisbane said.
Kamryn Kelly did the heavy lifting for the Lady Trojans with a double-double on Tuesday. She connected on five field goals and 17 free throws to finish with a game-high 27 points while also pulling down 16 rebounds. Sarah Aukerman also ended in double figures with 10 points.
“Cohesive teams don’t throw in the towel because a couple key players are hurt,” Brisbane said.
“The rest of the team steps it up and plays their hearts out. That’s what we did.”
Derry Area led early against Apollo-Ridge. The Lady Trojans carried a one-point advantage, 13-12, through one quarter and a 31-26 halftime lead after outscoring Apollo-Ridge, 18-14, in the second period.
A big third-quarter rally carried Apollo-Ridge to victory. The Lady Vikings outscored DA, 17-5, to jump in front, by seven points, 43-36, entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Trojans outscored A-R by two points, 16-14, in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the seven-point third-quarter hole.
APOLLO-RIDGE (57)
Bonelli 1-3-5; Toland 4-2-10; Wynn 2-0-5; Gamble 6-2-16; Eaton 3-4-13; Marks 4-0-8. Totals, 20-11(17)—57
DERRY AREA (52)
Nuttall 1-1-3; Mullen 1-0-2; Moracco 3-0-6; Kelly 5-17-27; Huber 0-0-0; Aukerman 4-2-10; Doperak 0-0-0; Lewis 2-0-4; Bungard 0-0-0. Totals, 16-20(35)—52
Score by Quarters
Apollo-Ridge 12 14 17 14 — 57 Derry Area 13 18 5 16 — 52
Three-point field goals: Eaton-3, Gamble-2, Wynn
