PITTSBURGH — Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger provided another memorable comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest rival.
Whether or not it was one of his last remains to be seen.
Roethlisberger provided the 39th fourth-quarter comeback of his career and the defense held a two-point conversion attempt to win the game, as the Steelers hung on to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, 20-19, on Sunday night at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
“You should always try to savor moments like this,” Roethlisberger said. “I try to reiterate that to the guys. Whether you’re in your first year or your fifth year, your 20th year, you should always appreciate the moment.”
Roethlisberger delivered another one for the ages to the Heinz Field faithful. There may not be many left.
Roethlisberger declined to get into specifics about an ESPN report on Saturday night — which cited anonymous sources — that he’ll call it a career whenever the 2021 season ends.
The report stated that Roethlisberger has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers.
“He’s said a little bit,” defensive lineman Cam Heyward said. “But I’ll keep that between me and him.”
Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t expect retirement talk to be a distraction down the stretch.
“There’s nothing to manage,” Tomlin said. “Ben doesn’t allow it to become an issue. Ben’s been pretty solid in terms of his expressions that he is singularly focused on what he’s dealing with now. He will deal with those other things on the other side of this journey, and I’m with him on it.”
Contemplating retirement is nothing new for Roethlisberger. The 39-year-old quarterback has been flirting with retirement since the spring of 2017.
For now, Roethlisberger said his focus is on Thursday night’s game at Minnesota.
“I’ll address any of that stuff after the season,” Roethlisberger said. “I’ve always been a one game at a time, one season at a time person and I’m going to stay that way.”
Roethlisberger’s 39th fourth-quarter comeback is third all-time in NFL history behind Peyton Manning (43) and Tom Brady with 41.
There have been times this season when he’s looked every bit his age. But there have also been moments when Roethlisberger can briefly turn back the clock as he did in the fourth quarter on Sunday against Baltimore when he completed 9 of 10 passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns, a two-point conversion and a 158.3 passer rating.
He finished 21 of 31 for 236 yards with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to Diontae Johnson.
“Huge win,” Roethlisberger said. “Anytime you play that team, that rivalry, that’s a battle, and that’s what that game is. That was kind of the perfect Ravens-Steeler game. Great bounce-back by everybody. I’m just so proud of everybody.”
Roethlisberger’s fourth-quarter magic helped Pittsburgh rebound from a 41-10 thrashing at Cincinnati a week earlier, end a three-game winless stretch and stay in the hunt in a crowded AFC North.
It wasn’t easy though.
The Ravens held a massive edge through three quarters in total yards and time of possession, which included a 10-minute, 99-yard scoring drive, but they only had a 10-3 lead to show for it.
That allowed Roethlisberger and the Steelers to rally in the fourth with 17 points in 12 minutes.
Pittsburgh scored its first touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a four-play, 78-yard series that lasted 98 seconds.
Roethlisberger connected with Chase Claypool for a 40-yard pickup, which set up a 29-yard touchdown to a wide open Johnson. Chris Boswell missed the extra point and the Ravens led 10-9 just 59 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Minkah Fitzpatrick — who had an interception earlier in the game — was called for a 41-yard pass interference penalty on the next series, which led to Justin Tucker’s 28-yard field goal, extending the Ravens’ lead to 13-9 with 11:51 to play.
Boswell closed a 10-play, 50-yard drive with a 43-yard field goal on Pittsburgh’s next possession to make it a 13-12 game with 7:18 remaining.
Roethlisberger’s second touchdown pass to Johnson put Pittsburgh in front for good late in the game.
Pittsburgh converted a trio of third downs, including the score to Johnson on third-and-goal. Roethlisberger was intercepted on third-and-2 from the Baltimore 26, but the pick was called back on a defensive pass interference penalty, keeping the drive alive.
The Ravens weren’t done though.
Lamar Jackson led Baltimore to a touchdown with 12 seconds to play, but his throw on the two-point conversion was too far in front of tight end Mark Andrews.
Jackson overcame a false start and a sack during the Ravens’ eight-play, 60-yard scoring drive. Jackson also converted a pair of third downs, including a third-and-14 and a third-and-5, which resulted in a 6-yard touchdown grab by Sammy Watkins. But rather than turn to Tucker for an almost automatic 35-yard extra point, the Ravens went for the knockout punch.
The Steelers, as they did throughout the day, brought pressure during the game-deciding two-point conversion attempt. Star linebacker T.J. Watt hurried Jackson’s throw to an open Andrews and the ball went off the tight end’s finger tips in the flat and bounced away.
Watt, who didn’t practice and was on the COVID-19 list earlier in the week, had a career-high three-and-a-half sacks. Chris Wormley, who was acquired in a March 2020 trade with Baltimore, finished with two-and-a-half sacks for the Steelers, who totaled seven sacks.
“I’m glad I was able to play this week,” Watt said. “That was the goal and I’m glad we were able to get a win.”
It also added another chapter to Roethlisberger’s legacy no matter how much time he has left in his career.
“He’s a great quarterback,” Johnson said. “A Hall of Famer in my eyes and I’m pretty sure in everybody else’s eyes as well.”
