The word has been trickling in since the opening day of trout season began at 8 a.m. on April 2 practically on the cloudless morning. And it didn’t take long to hear that anglers from all around the area were doing fantastically.
Two local fishers, Jordan Stranko and Dakota Morrison were all smiles as they were pulling trout out of the lower end of Four Mile Run. Stranko, a St. Vincent College student stated, “We’ve been catching a lot of brook and brown trout averaging 12 to 14 inches. I have a 20-incher hanging from a stringer!” he said. “And what bait did you use?” I asked. “We’ve been doing really well with minnows suspended under bobbers,” he stated.
I had a great email from Keith Riffle, vice-president of Kingston Fish and Game. He was fishing alongside his fellow officers Jon Kczwala, president, and Justin Kubecki, treasurer. He said, “There were about 100 members (many with their kids) fishing at the Kingston Veteran’s Sportsman Club’s Pond, the first day, and basically everyone who showed up limited out in the morning. “I never have seen anything like it!” he exclaimed. Every minute someone was winding in a fish!” He asked me to please give a shout-out to Boy Scout Troop 305 for providing food, snacks and drinks. They helped make the event very successful.
“Overall, during the first day, 100 members of the Kingston Veteran’s Sportsman’s Club showed up, with three-quarters of them catching their limit,” Riffle said.
On the first day, no matter where one stood, success was written all over the banks of water basins. One camper at Keystone State Park Lake said his kids did better than he did. Asking what bait was the most popular, the answer was power bait suspended under bobbers. That seemed to be the way to fish for trout. Orange seemed to be a popular color this year.
It’s always been a known fact that several areas along the Loyalhanna Creek were key areas to tag “lunker” trout. Since the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) stocked some bigger trout than in years past, fishers knew that this waterway would be loaded. It was evident as one scouted down from State Route 30 and caught glances in and out of the water, some enthusiasts waded up to their waists in the currents particularly not far from Kingston Dam.
The second day was a whole other story. I talked to an angler from Connecticut around 7 a.m. who was fishing the Loyalhanna Creek near the Road Toad restaurant and he had very few words to say. “The rain was teaming, it was raw and very cold.” Despite that, he did limit out.
It was amazing, though. Despite the temperatures and the blistering cold, there were more fishermen in and along the waters up and down the creek from Ligonier all the way down into and beyond Latrobe all day Saturday than there was Sunday.
My brother, Bob, and I traveled from Twin Lakes, Linn Run, to Keystone State Park Lake, and along the Loyalhanna Creek. Saturday morning it was crowded on all waterways. Sunday, there were more walkers than anglers, more wildlife scouting the skies, and despite the chilly temps and overcast conditions, very few anglers were seen anywhere. It was an eerie feeling.
One time, Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe had a reputation of having very few fish in its waters. But thanks to the Coalition to Clean Up the Creek that got together many years ago, every game fish that exists now lives in that waterway including big, stocked trout.
I remember several years back when trout were first stocked, they averaged seven to nine inches. Now, one is able to catch a much larger fish.
Saturday, youth with 15-inch brown and rainbow trout dangled from their lines, all had big smiles on their faces. All fishers were advised to stand at least one fishing pole’s length apart. from the other. Looking down, they weren’t following the rules. I guess the “fun of fishing” erases any previous thoughts of doing the right thing.
I did have the pleasure of talking to Dennis Miller who operates Walt’s Bait Shop in Keystone State Park Lake. He runs the shop, and his 14 grandchildren help out. “What really helps,” he stated, “is having 10 bait machines on the property!” He has future plans for his business including additional businesses. He plans to add a restaurant on the upper floor while his daughter will sell baked goods in the same area where the fishing lures are sold.
I asked about fishing Friday and Saturday? “People will come to the lake and never catch a thing while others will go out and catch all kinds of fish!” Miller said.
