District 31 American Legion Baseball has announced its 2022 All District Teams. Managers from the league nominate and vote to select the teams.
The Latrobe Jethawks had nine players placed on the team, while the Unity Bulldogs had five players on the team.
Congratulations to following members of the league listed alphabetically (Legion team/high school):
First Team Pitchers
Dustin Coleman (Young Township/Armstrong HS 2023)
Payton Henry (Latrobe/Greater Latrobe HS ’21/Westmoreland County Community College 2024)
Rayce King (Latrobe/Greater Latrobe HS ’21/West Virginia University 2025)
Matt Lichota (Bushy Run/Penn-Trafford HS 2022/Point Park University 2026)
Vinny Martin (Yough/Yough HS 2021/Penn State University-Greater Allegheny 2025)
Allen Novacek (Yough/Yough HS 2022/Westmoreland County Community College 2024)
Chase Sickenberger (Unity Township/Greater Latrobe HS 2022/University of Pittsburgh 2026)
Second Team Pitchers
Jake Albaugh (Latrobe/Greater Latrobe HS 2022)
Haden Brink (Young Township/Armstrong HS 2023)
Zach David (Hempfield East/Greensburg Central Catholic HS 2022/Rollins University (FL) 2026)
Alexander Woodring (Unity Township/Greater Latrobe HS ’21)
First Team Catcher
Logan Short (Latrobe/Greater Latrobe HS ‘22/Westmoreland County Community College 2024)
Second Team Catchers
Braden Staats (Young Township/River Valley HS 2022/California University of Pennsylvania 2026)
First Team Infielders
Lou Amatucci (Latrobe/Greater Latrobe HS 2024)
Vinny Amatucci (Latrobe/Greater Latrobe HS 2022/St. Vincent College 2026)
Peyton Bigler (Bushy Run/Penn-Trafford HS 2023)
Logan Bradish (Latrobe/Greater Latrobe HS 2023)
Second Team Infielders
Dustin Coleman (Young Township/Armstrong HS 2023)
Jeffrey Downs (Murrysville/Franklin Regional HS ‘21/St. Vincent College 2025)
Gavin Good (Bushy Run/Penn-Trafford HS 2022/Seton Hill University 2026)
Tony Massari (Unity Township/Greater Latrobe HS 2023)
First Team Outfielders
Erick Batista (Latrobe/Greater Latrobe HS 2023)
Vinny Martin (Yough/Yough HS ‘21/Penn State University-Greater Allegheny 2025)
Haden Sierocky (Latrobe/Ligonier Valley HS 2023)
Second Team Outfielders
Matt Lichota (Bushy Run/Penn-Trafford HS 2022/Point Park University 2026)
Owen Rain (Bushy Run/Penn-Trafford HS 2022/Indiana University of Pennsylvania 2026)
Jason Sabol (Bushy Run/Penn-Trafford HS 2024)
Honorable Mentions
Zander Aird (Yough/Yough HS 2024)
Aaron Alakson (Mount Pleasant/Mount Pleasant HS 2022/California University of Pennsylvania 2026)
Cole Brinker (Murrysville/Franklin Regional HS 2024)
Shane Evans (Hempfield East/Hempfield Area HS 2022)
Jeremiah Kitz (Mount Pleasant/Mount Pleasant Area HS 2022/Pennsylvania State University-Fayette 2026)
Michael Krejocic (Homer City/Homer-Center HS 2023)
Matt Macey (Unity Township/Greater Latrobe HS 2022)
Owen Miele (Unity Township/Greater Latrobe HS 2022/St. Vincent College 2026)
Nick Reeping (Young Township/Derry Area HS ‘21/Washington and Jefferson College 2025)
Mason Ross (Young Township/Kiski Area HS 2022)
Owen Saiani (Homer City/Homer Center HS 2024)
Jake Smith (Hempfield East/Greensburg Salem HS 2022/Fairmont State (WV) 2026)
Regis Sofranko (Mount Pleasant/Mount Pleasant Area HS 2022)
Jordan Suvak (Murrysville/Franklin Regional HS 2022)
Ian Temple (Bushy Run/Penn-Trafford HS 2024)
Grayson Willis (Hempfield East/Hempfield Area HS 2023)
