Vinny Amatucci’s fifth-inning home run broke a tie and helped the Greater Latrobe baseball team to a 10-8 victory against Kiski Area during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 1 game Tuesday at Greater Latrobe.
Through Amatucci’s two-run homer and a six-run third inning, the Wildcats managed to get back on the winning track after losing five out of its last six games before entering Tuesday’s section showdown.
Greater Latrobe improved to 7-7 overall and 3-4 in section play. The two teams are scheduled to meet again in the second game of the back-to-back section set, 4 p.m. at Kiski Area.
Amatucci led the Wildcats offensively by collecting three hits, including the pivotal home run, and driving in three runs, scoring two. Drew Clair also recorded a three-hit night, including an RBI and a run scored.
Landan Carns and Logan Short each singled twice, while Rayce King singled and drove in four runs, plating one. Erik Batista (one RBI) and Chase Sickenberger each singled and crossed home for the Wildcats, who produced 10 runs on 13 hits.
Winning pitcher Alex Woodring lasted four-and-one-third innings, allowing six runs, five earned, on nine hits. He also recorded five strikeouts and a walk. Tommy Ciesielski tossed two-and-two-third innings in relief, surrendering two runs, one earned, on three hits with a strikeout and a walk.
Anthony Depanicis paced Kiski Area (2-5, 4-7) at the plate. He doubled twice, singled, drove in two runs and scored two. Logan McGarry and Kyler Wesier (three RBI) each collected two hits for the Cavaliers, who scored eight runs on 12 hits.
McGarry took the loss, pitching four innings and allowing seven runs, five earned, on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third, the Wildcats broke out for six runs and took a five-run lead. The Cavaliers leveled the score in the fifth, but Amatucci gave Greater Latrobe the lead for good, with both teams adding one run in the sixth.
In the first inning, Short singled and pinch runner Mason Krinock stole second, reaching third on a groundout and coming around on Tucker Knupp’s sacrifice fly to put GL ahead, 1-0.
Kiski Area took a 2-1 lead when Depanicis ripped a two-run double in the top of the third with two outs.
But the Wildcats responded with six runs of their own in the bottom of the frame.
Sickenberger and Amatucci singled, advancing to third and second, respectively, following a fielder’s choice. Sickenberger scored when Batista reached on an error to load the bases.
That’s when Batista smacked a three-run single to center, as Sickenberger, Amatucci and Clay Petrosky all came around. Clair then drove in Batista with a single and later scored himself when Amatucci hit an infield single to make the score 7-2.
Kiski Area pulled a run back in the fourth with Weiser’s RBI-single. In the fifth inning, McGarry scored on a wild pitch and Depanicis came around on Derek Hald’s sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to two, 7-5. With two outs, Weiser drove in a pair to tie the score.
But in the bottom of the fifth, the Wildcats scored the game-winning runs.
Short singled with one out and Amatucci later hit a two-out, two-run blast to left on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs and giving the Wildcats a 9-7 lead.
Depanicis scored on an error in the sixth, and King drove in Batista on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame to set the final, 10-8.
Entering Tuesday, the Wildcats had lost three in a row, including five out of their last six games, despite a 5-2 start to the season.
Greater Latrobe split its first four games — all exhibitions — before picking up a section-series sweep against McKeesport Area and hanging on to beat Hempfield Area during an exhibition.
But the Wildcats came up short twice against undefeated Franklin Regional and were outscored 27-4 during a two-game series. Greater Latrobe briefly rebounded with an exhibition win against Fox Chapel Area, courtesy of Clay Petrosky’s walk-off single. However, the Wildcats lost their next three, including consecutive section matches against Gateway, 6-3 and 9-8, the latter via a Gators’ walk-off, and a 15-5 exhibition against West Allegheny — one of the top WPIAL Class 5A baseball teams.
———
Kiski Area Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
McGarry 4 1 2 Short 4 0 2 Depanicis 4 2 3 Sickenbrgr 3 1 1 Hald 3 0 1 Amatucci 4 2 3 F Dininno 3 0 1 Knupp 3 0 0 Shoemakr 3 1 1 Petrosky 3 1 0 Craig 2 0 0 Batista 3 2 1 Werkheisr 1 1 0 King 3 1 1 Poremski 3 1 1 Clair 4 1 3 Weiser 4 0 2 Basciano 0 0 0 Smith 0 0 0 Carns 3 0 2 Ross 3 1 1 Krinock 0 2 0 D Dininno 0 1 0 Ciesielski 0 0 0 Bucci 0 0 0 Woodring 0 0 0
Totals 30 8 12 Totals 30 10 13Kiski Area 002 141 0 — 8 12 1Gr. Latrobe 106 021 x — 10 13 2 Doubles: Depanicis-2 (KA) Home Runs: Amatucci (GL) Strikeouts by: Woodring-5, Ciesielski-1 (GL); McGarry-2, Smith-3, Weiser-0 (KA) Base on balls by: Woodring-1, Ciesielski-1 (GL); McGarry-2, Smith-1, Weiser-0 (KA) Winning pitcher: Alex Woodring Losing pitcher: Logan McGarry
