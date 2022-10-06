The Greater Latrobe field hockey team rallied from two goals down to tie Penn-Trafford in the fourth quarter before Warrior Ava Hershberger scored her third goal of the night at 2:36 to give Penn-Trafford the 3-2 win in the Section 2A game at Rossi Field.
While Hershberger accounted for all the goals on the Warriors' side, Josie Straigis and Hope Cerny had the goals for the Lady Wildcats. Straigis got Greater Latrobe on the scoreboard in the third quarter when she took the inbound pass from a corner and scored. Cerny scored on an assist from Straigis in the fourth quarter to knot the score at 2-all with 7:22 left in the game.
