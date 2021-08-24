Dr. Hilary L. Link, the 22nd president of Allegheny College, announced the college’s plans to re-enter the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) as the league’s 11th full-time member, effective July 1, 2022.
Allegheny will return to the athletic conference where it was previously a member from 1958 through the spring of 1984. During its prior tenure in the PAC, Allegheny collected more than 45 team championships, earned the school’s first team national championship (1983 men’s golf), and had five student-athletes win NCAA Division III individual national titles.
Allegheny fields 23 varsity athletic teams. The college will retain its current affiliation as a full-time member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) until June 30, 2022. As a founding member of the NCAC, Allegheny has competed in the league since its inception in 1984. Allegheny intends to remain an affiliate member of the NCAC in field hockey after that time, as the PAC does not currently sponsor the sport.
St. Vincent College is a member of the PAC. Other PAC schools include, Bethany, Chatham, Franciscan, Geneva, Grove City, Thiel, Washington & Jefferson, Waynesburg and Westminster. Carnegie Mellon and Case Western Reserve are associate members of the conference in football.
Over the last 15 years, the PAC has had 12,246 student-athletes recognized on the PAC Academic Honor Roll, which highlights those who maintain a 3.6 GPA or higher during the semester of their in-season competition. In addition, the league has had 123 student-athletes garner Academic All-America honors, and nearly 20 NCAA postgraduate scholarship winners.
Allegheny College boasts more than 40 Academic All-Americans, 550 All-Americans in their sport and numerous winners of prestigious NCAA postgraduate scholarships.
