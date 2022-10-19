The St. Vincent men’s soccer team was defeated 3-0 by Allegheny College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup at a blustery Chuck Noll Field.
The loss, SVC’s third straight, dropped the Bearcats’ record to 5-7-4 overall and 1-4-3 in the PAC, while the Gators improved to 4-7-3 overall and 3-2-3 in PAC play.
The Gators scored all three goals in a 24-minute span in the first half. Zane Ingram scored the game’s first goal in the 16th minute, before teammate Brady Napoleon tapped home a deflection in front six minutes later to make it 2-0. With just inside six minutes left in the half, Cam Kaminski completed a quick passing sequence with a shot from 15 yards out to give the visitors a 3-0 lead.
The opening half saw the Gators out-shoot the Bearcats 14-5, with eight shots on net and three saved by SVC keeper Christiyaan Sexton, who was making his first career start. St. Vincent held a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks in the opening 45 minutes.
In the second half, the Bearcats were able to string together a number of longer possessions, but the Gator defense limited SVC’s scoring chances and kept the hosts off the board.
Allegheny ended with a 23-10 advantage in shots, including an 8-3 margin in shots on goal. Sexton finished the afternoon with five saves, while Allegheny keeper Gabe Anthony recorded three saves in the clean sheet. Ethan Bridges and Eduardo Richa each had two shots for the Bearcats and the duo accounted for all three SVC shots on goal.
St. Vincent will now close out the home portion of its schedule on Saturday, Oct. 29, when they welcome PAC-leading Grove City to UPMC Field for a 3 p.m. matchup. The Bearcats will recognize its seniors with a traditional Senior Day ceremony prior to the opening kick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.