The St. Vincent men’s soccer team was defeated 3-0 by Allegheny College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup at a blustery Chuck Noll Field.

The loss, SVC’s third straight, dropped the Bearcats’ record to 5-7-4 overall and 1-4-3 in the PAC, while the Gators improved to 4-7-3 overall and 3-2-3 in PAC play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.