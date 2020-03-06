HERSHEY — The refrigerator in the hotel room for Ty Cymmerman is filled with chocolate
The junior from Derry Area High School loves chocolate, especially Hershey chocolate.
And out of all the chocolate in a town known for chocolate, Cymmerman loves the traditional chocolate bar the best.
He will take the chocolate bars with almonds in them, but generally eats around them.
But here’s the rub.
Cymmerman doesn’t dare eat one piece because it could affect the other thing he loves in life: Being a champion in wrestling.
Cymmerman was trying to figure out a way to enjoy the candy and win a state title. He’s decided to wait until the end of the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships at Giant Center in Hershey before he dives into the scrumptious treats.
Cymmerman got a little closer to the end Thursday after pinning Braedon Johnson of Port Allegheny at 126 pounds in the first round of the state tournament.
The win catapulted Cymmerman into the quarterfinals, which will be held at 9 a.m. today. The semifinals are at 7:30 p.m.
The finals will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The top eight wrestlers from each weight class earn medals.
Joining Cymmerman from the area in the quarterfinals are Vince Kilkeary and Gabe Willochell of Greater Latrobe in Class AAA.
For Cymmerman, it could be a medal and a whole bunch of sweets.
“I’m going to Chocolate World,” Cymmerman said. “That’s the best part of going to Hershey.
“This is the last weigh-ins we have for a while, so you can pig out. I don’t eat too many during the season, but now that this is the end of the season, I’ll have to get me some chocolate bars”
Cymmerman said he didn’t have nerves for the first round, possibly because this is his third time in this tournament.
“I didn’t panic,” he said. “I knew what I had to do and did it. It’s survive and move on.”
Cymmerman pinned Johnson in 5:07 after building a too-close-for-comfort, 4-2 lead.
Cymmerman draws David Evans of Tunkhannock in today’s quarters.
Kilkeary opened the tournament with a pin of Dom Flatt of Solanco in 2:40. Flatt was a Southcentral Regional runner-up with a 32-5 record before running into Kilkeary. Keanu Manuel of Doowningtown East awaits Kilkeary.
“It’s always the first one you want to get out of the way,” said Kilkeary, a WPIAL (Southwest Regional) runner-up with a 27-7 record. “There are always nerves, but they go away when the whistle blows. I feel like I’m wrestling my best of the season so far.”
Willochell shut out Evan Szerencsits of Northampton, 6-0, in the first round at 132 pounds. Next up is Bryce Brennan of Red Land, a Southcentral champion with a 29-5 record.
“It felt good. I won and that’s good,” said Willochell, a WPIAL second-place finisher with a 34-1 record.
“I got a good warmup in. I’m excited about my next match.”
