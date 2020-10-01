It will be an all Greater Latrobe final at the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Tournament.
Greater Latrobe’s Jenna Bell and Addison Kemerer will square off against teammates Carolina Walters and Maya Jain during the championship match of the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Tournament on Thursday at Franklin Regional.
All four Greater Latrobe standouts have already qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament, which is set for next week.
Bell and Kemerer defeated Sarah Gardner and Abigail Krieger, of Franklin Regional, 10-2, in Wednesday’s opening round at Franklin Regional, and they took care of Armstrong’s Toby Atwood and Kayla Check, 10-0, in the quarterfinals. Bell and Kemerer later downed Hempfield Area’s Alexis Smith and Olivia Shafer, 6-2, 6-1, to advance to Thursday’s section doubles championship match.
Walters and Jain defeated Ambur Orowitz and Darian Sonafeldt, of Kiski Area, 10-1, in the first round, and topped Claire Bryan and Brooklyn Vereleen, of Hempfield Area, 10-3, in the quarterfinals. Walters and Jain knocked off Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan and Ellen Liu, 6-3, 6-0, in the semifinals to set up the all-Greater Latrobe championship final.
Derry Area standouts were also in action on Wednesday during the WPIAL Section 1-AA Doubles Tournament at Valley High School.
Leah Perry and Tara Perry defeated Valley’s Elisabeth Ervin and Marisa Barca, 10-7, in the opening round of the tournament. The Perry sisters fell in the quarterfinals, 10-5, against Alycia Derr and Elle Pawlikowsky, of Southmoreland.
Derry Area’s other team, Allison Johnston and Elizabeth Kott, lost in the first round, 10-1, against Caroline Dynka and Amber Bigler, of Burrell.
Derry Area, as a team, will be back in action Friday at Greater Latrobe for a non-section backyard rivalry showdown. Greater Latrobe remains a perfect 7-0 in section play as a team and 8-0 overall.
Bell and Walters advanced to the PIAA Class 3A girls’ doubles state tennis championships last November. Bell and Walters fell short of a WPIAL Class 3A girls’ doubles championship, but they qualified for the state tournament last season.
Bell advanced to the state tournament for the second straight season last year, and she was part of the second Greater Latrobe duo to reach the state tournament since 2006 when Joelle Kissell and Allie Seranko captured the WPIAL and state championship. Bell and Walters captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA doubles title last season and competed separately in the district singles tournament.
Bell recently finished third, while Kemerer also competed at last week’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament. Bell captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship — her second career section singles title — while Kemerer won the tournament’s consolation match, sending both to the WPIAL Class 3A Single Tournament.
Under normal circumstances, a third-place finish in the district would qualify Bell for the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament, but a reduced bracket this season because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic means only the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Champion advanced to the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament. Bell reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament in 2018 and ‘19.
