It was an afternoon of firsts for area golf teams.
It was the first event that Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Ligonier Valley and Greensburg Central Catholic athletic teams competed in since the March 13 statewide shutdown because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
It was also the first WPIAL athletic event for the Ligonier Valley School District in more than 50 years.
The Derry Area boys’ golf team edged out Ligonier Valley, 208-211, during a WPIAL Section 2-AA match played Thursday at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
Also on Thursday, Franklin Regional defeated Greater Latrobe, 179-225, in exhibition play at Meadowink Golf Course, while Geibel Catholic bested Derry Area and Greensburg Central Catholic also won, both in girls’ golf action. Geibel defeated the Derry Area girls, 193-232, at Pleasant Valley Country Club, while Greensburg Central Catholic bested Southmoreland, 152-216, at Mount Odin Golf Course, both in WPIAL Section 1-AA play.
Ryan Bushey led the Derry Area boys golf team with a 39, while Bryce Baum and Hunter Jurica both carded a 41. Ashton Beighley followed with a 43 and Jonathan Hutus carded a 44 for the Trojans.
The Derry Area boys finished as one of the top five teams in the WPIAL last season. The Trojans also shared the section title, their second in three years, joining the 2017 team, and second in boys’ golf since 1974.
Ryan Jones ended as the Ligonier Valley low medalist with a 40, while Jonathan Rankin and Josh Harbert both finished one stroke back with a 41. Paden McIntosh shot a 44 and Logan Smith finished with a 45 for the Rams.
Last October, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 and into a move with the WPIAL.
The school was given its release from District 6 and the Heritage Conference, and the WPIAL and PIAA later voted unanimously to allow Ligonier Valley to leave District 6 and join the WPIAL. Ligonier Valley, among the original members of the Heritage Conference, was in the WPIAL from 1927-69 before leaving for District 6.
Derry Area travels to face Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m. today in a section match at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. The Scotties opened play on Thursday with a 199-216 loss against Mount Pleasant Area. Ligonier Valley will host Southmoreland in a section match, 3 p.m. Tuesday at Champion Lakes.
Greater Latrobe fell to Franklin Regional in exhibition play, as the Panthers carded 1-under par as a team.
Sophomore Owen Meile led Greater Latrobe with a 6-over-par-42, while Alex DiBernardo followed, one back, with a 7-over-43. Dom Atkinson fired an 8-over-par-44 and Jake Pavlik shot a 47. Logan Byrd rounded out the Greater Latrobe card with a 49.
Greater Latrobe, as a team, finished fourth at the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals, the third straight year the Wildcats reached the semifinals. Greater Latrobe, which won its third straight section title, has reached the playoffs 14 of the last 15 seasons, winning the title and last making the championship, both in 2009.
Chuck Tragesser led Franklin Regional with a 3-under-par-33, while Nolan Shilling fired a 1-under-par-35. Michael Wareham, Luke Kimmick, Jeff Andrachak and Zach Abdallah all fired a 1-over-par-37 for the Panthers.
Greater Latrobe opens WPIAL Section 1-AAA play against Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m. today at Latrobe Country Club. The Wildcats will participate in the annual Garrison Tournament on Monday, also at Latrobe Country Club.
Caroline Konieczny led all scorers with a 41 during Geibel’s win against the Derry Area girls. Claire Konieczny followed with a 44, while Kharisma Zylka shot a 48 and Paige Karnak a 60.
Gianna Copelli led the Derry Area girls with a 48, while Bethany Dixon followed with a 53.
The Derry Area girls will visit Ligonier Valley, 3 p.m. Monday in a WPIAL Section 1-AA match at Champion Lakes.
Also on Thursday, the Greensburg Central Catholic girls golf team opened section play with a convincing 152-216 win against Southmoreland. Meghan Zambruno led the Lady Centurions with a 39, while Ella Zambruno and Izzy Aigner both followed one stroke back with a 40. Alexis Brooks led Southmoreland with a 50.
The GCC girls successfully defended its state championship last season. Meghan Zambruno finished fourth in the state individually, as the Lady Centurions have been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf the previous five seasons. The GCC girls, last season, won their fifth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A golf championship.
The GCC girls will host Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m. today at Mount Odin Golf Course. The Lady Centurions visit Geibel in section play on Monday.
