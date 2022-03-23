Just before the first practice of the spring, Derry Area baseball head coach John Flickinger brought the section champions plaque that his team earned last year. That plaque is a symbol of the Trojans’ historic 2021 campaign, in which they swept Deer Lakes in the last series of the season to capture their first section title in 30 years.
The plaque has been returned to the trophy case, where it will stay for the rest of the year, however, as Flickinger noted to his squad that last year’s triumph won’t guarantee any success for the 2022 season.
The departures from last year are significant, as Derry Area must replace four of the top hitters and the top two pitchers. Josh Ulery, now playing at the University of Pitt – Johnstown led the team in batting average, RBIs, and innings pitched. Second baseman and shortstop Ryan Bushey, who has continued his playing career at Mount Aloysius College, batted nearly .400 and led the Trojans in runs scored, and also provided valuable innings on the mound. Paul Koontz, who overcame multiple injuries throughout his career, paced DA in wins, ERA, and strikeouts on the mound. Outfielders Matt McDowell, Sam Jones, and Elijah Pennich were other significant contributors who have moved on, creating several openings that the Trojans must address.
Perhaps that team’s best attribute, however, was its chemistry.
“Those guys worked hard together. That was probably in my top three in terms of groups of kids that played together so well,” said Flickinger, in his 11th season at the helm of the program. “They knew what they did well; they worked on the things they didn’t do well and got better at it.”
Despite the roster turnover, the Trojans bring back enough experience and talent to potentially vie for another title in Class 3A Section 3.
“We’re not going to rebuild, because we don’t have to. We are certainly in reload mode,” Flickinger stated. “We just have to put the pieces back together again and we have to play like a team.”
The most talented returner for the Trojans may also be the biggest question mark. Burly senior Ryan Hood, who is committed to Gannon University, has the skills to be a dominant pitcher. Injuries have limited his availability through his career at Derry Area, however, as he threw just 14.2 innings last year, highlighted by a stellar outing in a victory against Mount Pleasant Area.
During the offseason, Hood underwent two more operations.
“It just depends on his health. That’s kind of been plaguing him all through his career,” Flickinger stated. “I hope we get a lot out of him, because if we do, we’ll definitely be in the mix.”
When he’s not pitching, Hood will also see extensive time at first base, as he batted .366 with 17 RBIs last season.
Two other notable returners, seniors Brayden Mickinac and Nick Thomas, led an effort to get the players dedicated to the weight room in the offseason.
“We’ve never been a stronger team, I’ll tell you that,” Flickinger revealed.
Thomas will patrol left field, while Mickinac returns behind the plate, where he excels defensively. Fellow senior Lucas Ray also is back in the mix in the infield after hitting .393 last campaign.
The rest of the roster is much less experienced, however, as sophomore Nate Papuga and senior twins Jonathan and William Hugus will take on significant roles on the mound. Papuga pitched in one game a year ago, a win against Blairsville.
In the field, junior Antonio Hauser likely has secured a starting spot in center field after he saw action in nine games last season. Junior Ashton Beighley will contend for playing time in a variety of roles, including in the infield, at catcher, and on the bump, while sophomore infielders Brady Angus and Roman Fridley and senior utility player Jake Watson also could become factors. Other seniors include Blake Cecchini, Noah Cymmerman, and Alex Sobota.
“There’s a lot of battles going on right now, which I like because we have 26 kids out for the team,” Flickinger noted. “There’s some talent there, I just don’t know where that talent is going to take us this year.”
The team that the Trojans edged for the top spot last year, Deer Lakes, appears poised to once again contend for section supremacy. The rest of the section consists of Valley and Ligonier Valley, each of which qualified for the playoffs last year, as well as Mount Pleasant Area and East Allegheny.
“Deer Lakes is certainly the frontrunner. They have at least seven starters back,” said Flickinger. “Other than that, it’s a crapshoot. The pitching will not be as good as it was in our section last year. I think it’ll be survival of the fittest from a pitching standpoint.”
Unlike last year, the Trojans should have an opportunity to find the right combinations before the section slate commences. In 2021, a COVID pause forced Derry Area to open its season with section play. As a result, the Trojans dropped both games of the series against Valley but rebounded to win its final eight section tilts.
This year, Derry Area is scheduled to open the season at home against Leechburg on March 25. The first section contest is slated for April 4, at home against Valley.
