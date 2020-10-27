Despite losing twice during the regular season, Greater Latrobe head coach Jeff Giordan says nothing really needs to change when the No. 3-seeded Lady Wildcats (6-4) travel to No. 2 Fox Chapel for today’s, 6:30 p.m., semifinal of the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ field hockey playoffs.
Well, other than the outcome, that is.
They were one-goal games both times. The first was 3-2 at home, as Fox Chapel scored the game-winner with less than 10 seconds left while the second one ended up 2-1 on a goal in the final quarter.
“It was an even game,” Giordan said of the first matchup between the teams. “(Fox Chapel) got a couple of bounces and was able to score.
“The second game against them was close, as well. We had two chances to tie it at the end of the game, but just weren’t able to score.
“Those games showed that we have a pretty good team, but they also showed us how much more we need to go to beat them.”
So, what does Greater Latrobe need to do differently this time around?
“For us, it’s being able to finish the chances that we get,” Giordan relayed. “Their defense is good, but we’ve proven that we can score against a quality team like Fox Chapel.
“And we just have to play better defensively in the fourth quarter. That’s where the other teams seem to push a little more.
“Defensively, we have to make sure we clear the ball. And when we get the chance to counterattack, we need to make sure we take advantage of those and then try to score another goal or two.”
The Lady Wildcats certainly have the ability to do so. They’ve scored 39 goals in 10 games — that includes just the three in the two with Fox Chapel — while giving up only 19.
That means Greater Latrobe’s 1-2 goalkeeper punch of seniors Marissa Novak and Gracie Blycheck, who most often alternate between the first and second half, are allowing a minuscule 1.9 per contest. Novak also has 37 saves in 22 quarters, and Blycheck 42 stops in 18 quarters.
“They complement each other very well,” Giordan remarked. “If we feel we need to make a change because of how one or the other is playing, we can do that.”
When it comes to goals, senior forward Lauren Jones has accounted for 28 of the Wildcats’ 39. Junior forward Alexa Jogun has six goals, sophomore midfielder Josie Straigis and sophomore forward Lauren Sapp two each, and sophomore midfielder Abby Hart one tally.
The most assists are three for junior midfielder Jenna Mucci. Jones, Sapp, Hart and sophomore midfielder Haley Wojtseck all have one.
Except for one position — that of back, where sophomore Taylor Desko will be making her second straight start in place of a player who’s under quarantine after her sibling tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) — Greater Latrobe’s lineup is pretty much the same as it was to begin the season. The other top players are senior back Cece Daniele, sophomore forward Megan Brackney, junior back Harley Cochran, sophomore midfield Lauren Noonan, junior back-midfield Kelsie Irons, and three more sophomores in center-midfield Darrian Lynch and back-middles Mary Blycheck and Shea O’Barto.
And Giordan was a little uncertain how the season was going to pan out coming in. The one thing he did know was that, with the addition of Fox Chapel and Upper St. Clair to the classification and section — and there’s always Penn-Trafford to contend with — getting to the WPIAL championship game, as Greater Latrobe did the past two years, might be a little more involved.
“For me, I didn’t really know what to expect with two new teams in the section,” Giordan allowed.
“We got off to a really good start in winning our first three games. It’s been awhile since we last did that.
“Then we kind of had a little bit of a downturn midway through the season with three losses. But we came back with three more wins before losing our last two section games.”
Two of those three defeats around the midpoint of the regular season came to Fox Chapel and Penn-Trafford, the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, with the other to Norwin, a Class 3A team. The Lady Wildcats also dropped their last two games to Fox Chapel and Penn-Trafford.
“That’s obviously not the way you want to go into the playoffs, but sometimes that’s just the way the schedule falls,” Giordan stated. “With the one-goal games against Fox Chapel, we could easily have two more section wins, but I am happy with the way the season unfolded.”
Now, Greater Latrobe and Giordan hope the third time is the charm against Fox Chapel. And if the first two games are any indication, it could go either way.
“For the most part, they were defensive games,” Giordan recalled. “Each team has its own different strength on offense.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a high-scoring game. It’s probably going to be along the same score-line.
“I would say it’s probably going to come down to which team takes advantage of that scoring chance.”
Today’s other district semifinal has No. 4 seed Upper St. Clair at No. 1 Penn-Trafford. The WPIAL Class 2A championship game is scheduled for, 7:30 p.m., Monday at Fox Chapel.
