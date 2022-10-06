Last week, Greater Latrobe snapped its three-game losing streak with a 31-6 win on the road against Trinity. The victory was much needed for the Wildcats’ playoff hopes, as it improved their mark to 1-2 in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference. Perhaps more importantly, it helped erase the sour taste of three consecutive losses.
“It was just nice to play well for pretty much four quarters. It felt good to put one together, and our kids needed it,” explained Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady. “They had a great week of practice, so it’s nice to see them get rewarded.”
As Prady noted, the Wildcats turned in one of their most complete efforts of the 2022 campaign, as they led the Hillers 24-0 at the half, and that advantage was never seriously threatened after the intermission.
A more simplified approach in preparation for the game – as the Wildcats stressed going back to basics and working on fundamentals in practice – appeared to have paid dividends.
“We threw the ball really effectively, and John (Wetzel) ran the ball effectively, too,” Prady stated after his team compiled 408 yards of offense.
Wetzel, the sophomore quarterback, enjoyed a breakout performance, as he hit on 5-of-7 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 10 times for a team-leading 144 yards and another score. Wetzel also led the GL defense with a dozen tackles, showing that he can impact the game in a myriad of ways.
“It’s a lot on a sophomore, but we think in the future it’s really going to benefit him from being in these leadership spots and taking a lot of responsibility for both sides of the ball,” Prady said of Wetzel.
Robby Fulton continued his strong campaign, as he surpassed 100-yards rushing for the fifth time in six games. While he has run hard in every contest, the work of the offensive line and the threat of the pass against Trinity created more room for him with which to operate.
Another player who garnered praise from the Wildcats’ first-year head coach was Dom Flenniken, who caught a 29-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and added 11 tackles from his cornerback spot on defense.
“This week, he made some really impactful plays,” Prady said of the senior.
Scoring their first win since Sept. 2 was much needed for the Wildcats after they suffered narrow losses in conference play to Laurel Highlands and Thomas Jefferson, as well as a lopsided nonconference setback to Hempfield Area.
“You enjoy it for about 24 hours and then you move on. I know it felt good for them,” Prady said of his players.
Next up, the Wildcats will host struggling Ringgold on Friday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The Rams have lost all six of their games, including a 42-0 defeat to McKeesport Area last week. Ringgold, which is the only remaining winless team in Class 4A Big Seven Conference play, has been outscored 214-20 overall on the campaign.
“I don’t want the kid to focus on that,” Prady said of Ringgold’s winless mark. “Regardless of if we’re playing Ringgold or Trinity to TJ, I tell them all the time we gotta prepare the same way. That’s what great teams do.”
Despite the lopsided loss last week against the Tigers, Ringgold played competitively in the early portions, trailing only 14-0 at the half.
Ringgold’s senior QB, Alex Coccagna, has displayed both a talented arm and good mobility, while sophomore running back Keyshawn Googins is also a threat in the backfield.
“They really do move the ball, and just seem to bog down at inopportune times,” Prady explained.
While Ringgold has good size up front on defense, the Rams have been susceptible to big plays.
“I don’t know if that’s going to be our M.O., or if we’re going to steadily move the ball. But we’re certainly going to try,” Prady detailed. “The longer our offense is on the field, the better. Unless you’re scoring quick, you want to possess the ball.”
The anchor of the GL offense has been Fulton, who is nearing a milestone. The senior has rushed for 971 yards on 113 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns. Wetzel, meanwhile, has compiled 352 yards on the ground and 373 through the air. Defensively, linebacker Alex Tatsch paces the Wildcats with 56 tackles and six sacks, while Wetzel ranks second with 49 stops.
Greater Latrobe’s special teams will be tested this week, as kicker Vinny Oddo suffered a serious hip injury against Trinity that will sideline him. In his place, Ben Bigi converted a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter last week.
“To get those three points and a three-score lead was really important for us,” Prady said of the kick that put his team in front 17-0. “I’m proud of him for stepping up.”
With three conference games remaining for the Wildcats, the playoff picture begins to come into focus. McKeesport Area is currently atop the Big Seven Conference, at 3-0, while Laurel Highlands’ upset of Thomas Jefferson last week has the Mustangs alone in second place. The Jaguars and Connellsville Area are each 1-1, while the Wildcats and Hillers sit at 1-2, and Ringgold is at the bottom of the standings.
“Obviously you notice when teams win or lose, but the standings – that doesn’t matter until after Week (Nine),” Prady stated. “It’s about us more than anything. We have told them from Week Zero that we’re going to prepare hard, no matter who we play, and we’re going to prepare to win.”
Greater Latrobe remains in search of its first home victory of 2022, and the Wildcats will play at Memorial Stadium for three of the next four tilts, including their final conference game against McKeesport Area, and the regular-season finale against Butler Area.
