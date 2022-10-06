Last week, Greater Latrobe snapped its three-game losing streak with a 31-6 win on the road against Trinity. The victory was much needed for the Wildcats’ playoff hopes, as it improved their mark to 1-2 in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference. Perhaps more importantly, it helped erase the sour taste of three consecutive losses.

“It was just nice to play well for pretty much four quarters. It felt good to put one together, and our kids needed it,” explained Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady. “They had a great week of practice, so it’s nice to see them get rewarded.”

