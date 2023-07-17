Theys looks to throw the ball

St. Anthony’s player Zach Theys looks to throw the ball in after an outfield catch earlier this season in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

After waiting a day due to inclement weather, No. 6 seed Latrobe VFW pushed the deciding run across home plate in the final inning Friday, July 14, as the team earned a 3-2 victory over No. 3 seed St. Anthony’s Society in the wild card round of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball playoffs.

In the second wild card game of the evening Thursday, July 13, the two teams were tied at 2-2 through four innings of play when storms rolled through the area, forcing a delay.

