After waiting a day due to inclement weather, No. 6 seed Latrobe VFW pushed the deciding run across home plate in the final inning Friday, July 14, as the team earned a 3-2 victory over No. 3 seed St. Anthony’s Society in the wild card round of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball playoffs.
In the second wild card game of the evening Thursday, July 13, the two teams were tied at 2-2 through four innings of play when storms rolled through the area, forcing a delay.
The Saints scored two runs in the home half of the first inning for an early lead before VFW plated solo runs in the top of the second and fourth innings to knot the score.
Game officials eventually suspended the contest, and play resumed Friday, July 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Restarting Friday, both teams put up zeros on the scoreboard until the top of the seventh and final frame, when VFW scored one run to pull ahead, 3-2. The Saints were unable to respond in the home half of the inning as VFW earned the one-run victory.
Nick Jacobsky had the only multi-hit performance of the game as he was 2 for 2 with two singles for VFW. Braden Nelson hit the team’s lone extra-base hit as he was 1 for 3 with one double, while teammates Mason Hrubes and James Rafferty were each 1 for 3 with one run scored. Colin Barkley also scored one run for VFW, while Mason Mastowski was 1 for 2 with one single.
Ethan Haydo was 1 for 3 with one triple and one run scored for St. Anthony’s, while teammate Zach Theys was 1 for 3 with one double and one run scored. Max Dlugos and Liam Smith were each 1 for 2 with one single in the loss.
Jacobsky was the winning pitcher for VFW as he struck out three batters. Barkley started the game, striking out three batters as well.
Theys took the loss for the Saints as he struck out four batters and walked five. Cason Long started the game for the Saints as he struck out five batters and issued two walks.
