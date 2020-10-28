When players and coaches of the Greater Latrobe boys soccer team tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this month, the outlook for the team was uncertain. The Wildcats had already clinched a post-season berth, but with a required quarantine period, they were unsure if they’d be allowed to participate in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
While the No. 12 Wildcats returned on Tuesday for the first round, the team showed the effects of two weeks away from the pitch, as they suffered a 5-0 loss against host No. 5 Upper Saint Clair.
“Two weeks off with no practice came back to bite us,” said head coach Tom Kennedy, who was among those who contracted the virus. “There were so many passes that were just out of reach, out of touch. The rhythm of the players was off. You hope they can pick up where they left off, but apparently, it was hoping for a little bit too much.”
If not for their season being halted, the Wildcats likely would’ve garnered a better position in the bracket. Unable to play their final three section matches, however, they received the 12th seed, and had to play on the road against the Panthers, who went 7-4-1 in WPIAL Class, 4A Section 2.
In the first half, Upper Saint Clair looked like a team that was in midseason form, as the Panthers generated several glorious scoring opportunities.
About seven minutes into play, USC senior Benjamin Bacdayan struck a ball off the crossbar. In the 20th minute, the Panthers found the back of the net, as senior Jack Myers spun off his defender, Nico Lorenzi, on a throw in, and unleashed a rocket shot from the right flank that went just under the bar.
The Panthers continued to dominate possession for the rest of the half, and fired several more quality shots, but Greater Latrobe goalkeeper Tanner Sabol made sterling saves to keep it a one-goal margin at the intermission.
“He played his heart out. I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Kennedy said of his senior keeper.
Despite the deficit, the Wildcats hoped that they could bounce back in the second half, channeling the performance that led to their tie in their previous game against powerhouse Norwin.
“I really thought we would be able to come back. The one-goal deficit didn’t bother us,” Kennedy intimated. “If we go back to our old way of playing, that we’d be able to put the ball in the net.
“You hope to come out strong and change back to your attacking formation, hoping you can pick up that one goal real quick and then it’s an even game.”
Those aspirations were short lived, however, as the Panthers struck twice in the first three minutes of the stanza to take command. Myers netted his second of the night just seconds into the half, once again from the right side, as he maneuvered around a few Wildcats and tucked a shot just inside the far post. Two minutes later, the Panthers executed a brilliant give-and-go that resulted in a goal from Bacdayan on a pass from Myers.
Those goals seemingly took the wind of out the sails for the Wildcats, and with the outcome in doubt for Greater Latrobe, the Panthers added two more goals, as Bacdayan netted his second in the 62nd minute, and Andrew Popp tallied in the last minute to account for the final score. A night earlier, the Greater Latrobe girls soccer team also fell at Upper St. Clair, 6-1.
Given the circumstances, Kennedy called the defeat a sad result — not a bad result.
“The cards were dealt against us. We played our hearts out,” he said. “The better team won tonight.”
While USC advances to the quarterfinals to face No. 4 Fox Chapel Area on Saturday, the Wildcats’ season concludes with a mark of 6-3-1, and the final game in the high-school careers for nearly a dozen seniors. Among the most notable players was Nolan Agostoni, who finished just two goals shy of the career goal record at Greater Latrobe.
“He’s just been outstanding. He’s been one of the leaders on this team,” Kennedy noted of Agostoni. “I can’t say enough about him as a player and as a person.”
But while the senior group will create a significant void upon their graduation, Greater Latrobe is expected to return an array of key contributors next year, all of whom will now have experience battling significant adversity.
“Maybe next year, we’ll have a better ending to it. We’ll be back,” Kennedy promised.
