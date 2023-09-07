In Jake Rice’s first season guiding Greater Latrobe boys soccer, the Wildcats went 6-10-0 overall, including 5-9-0 in the section. Tying for fifth place with Penn Hills in Class 3A Section 4, Greater Latrobe missed the postseason.

While the Wildcats fell against the top teams in the section, they mostly triumphed against the teams they were expected to defeat. However, Rice, a former player at Connellsville Area, viewed his inaugural campaign as a disappointment.

