In Jake Rice’s first season guiding Greater Latrobe boys soccer, the Wildcats went 6-10-0 overall, including 5-9-0 in the section. Tying for fifth place with Penn Hills in Class 3A Section 4, Greater Latrobe missed the postseason.
While the Wildcats fell against the top teams in the section, they mostly triumphed against the teams they were expected to defeat. However, Rice, a former player at Connellsville Area, viewed his inaugural campaign as a disappointment.
“I think we underperformed as a team because we had the talent. It was a whole mindset issue,” he revealed. “That’s where we’re kind of turning the corner this year. It’s different with the attitude of the team.”
So far, the results indicate that the Wildcats have indeed turned a corner. Greater Latrobe won its first three matches, all in section play, including a 2-1 home win against Penn-Trafford to open the campaign. In 2022, the Warriors swept the season series, outscoring GL 5-0 in two contests. The Wildcats followed with a 3-1 on the road against Obama Academy, and then bested homestanding Penn Hills 3-0 on Tuesday.
“They’re starting to understand what the coaching staff demands of them and how we want to play, and getting games under our belt where they can see what they’re capable of,” Rice noted of his players. “The leaders this year have stepped up, and they’re pushing for what we can achieve.”
Most of the leaders in 2023 were key components last year, as well, as the Wildcats graduated just a few contributors. The notable departures include left back Nik Manolakos, who Rice called the heart and soul of the team, as well as forward/midfielder Louie Garbeglio and goalkeeper Nate Huczko.
Leading the way this year is junior attacker Roman Agostoni, a gifted player who will have plenty of college options to continue his career. His younger brother, Warren, has already solidified himself as an anchor at the midfield in his freshman campaign, and he ranks among the best in his class in the entire WPIAL. A pair of sophomores – Cam Mikulsky and John Massaro – have also taken on prominent roles in the midfield after seeing abbreviated action last year. Massaro has netted a pair of goals, while Mikulsky has split time with junior starter Jacob Shaffer as Mikulsky eases his way back from a collarbone injury.
“They didn’t see as much time as I would’ve liked last year honestly, but they saw enough that they were able just to step right in this year,” Rice said of the sophomore duo. “You can tell when they’re on the field they make a huge impact.”
Seniors Sam Kiesel and Austin An, along with junior Brady Kring, have thrived on the back line thus far in 2023, while junior Charlie Mohler has also seen significant time.
Furthermore, seniors Benjamin Bigi, who also serves as the kicker for the football team, and Devon Webster have contributed at attack and brothers Cole and Stone Brunton have displayed their stamina in playing full time.
“The level doesn’t drop off too much when we go to the bench,” said Rice, touting his team’s increased depth.
The depth applies to goalkeeper, too, as GL has two capable options in junior Reece DiCasolo and sophomore Mitch Horner. DiCasolo has earned the starting nod thus far, but the Wildcats feel as though they can win with either player between the pipes.
“I told them from the start that it was going to be a keeper competition and we wouldn’t know the starter until the PT game,” said Rice. “I think Reece won the job, but Mitch is still great in training, great in the JV games. There’s no need to change anything up right now because it’s working.”
After scrimmages against Elizabeth Forward and Fox Chapel Area, the Wildcats jumped right into section play. Although Rice believes there would’ve been benefits to nonsection matches early in the season, he also believes that Penn-Trafford could’ve experienced some fatigue in their matchup after the Warriors played twice in the three days prior to their section showdown.
“I think we went into the game knowing that we could win,” Rice revealed. “All summer, we counted down the days until the first section game.”
To achieve their primary goal of qualifying for the postseason, the Wildcats must finish in the top four in the section. Plum and Franklin Regional, the co-champs from last year, appear to be the favorites again this campaign, while the Wildcats, Warriors and Gateway appear to be fighting for the remaining spots. Obama Academy, Penn Hills and McKeesport Area round out a section that appears to be more balanced from top to bottom.
“They’re all pretty competitive teams this year. I think you’re going to see the section winner has three or four losses,” Rice predicted.
Outside of section play, Greater Latrobe’s schedule includes just two nonsection games, a game at Kiski Area on Sept. 16, and a home tilt against Mount Pleasant Area to conclude the regular season on Oct. 16.
