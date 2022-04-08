At times during the 2021 regular season, Greater Latrobe softball had the look of a team that could capture a WPIAL championship. After the Wildcats went 10-4, including 8-2 in a very competitive Class 5A Section 2, the WPIAL softball committee agreed with that assessment and rewarded them with the No. 2 seed.
Those championship aspirations quickly came crashing down, though, as the Wildcats were upset by No. 15 seed Indiana Area 7-6 in the opening round of the 5A bracket.
“We didn’t go as far as we should have in the playoffs. That day just didn’t work out for us,” said Wildcats head coach Bob Kovalcin, who is entering the third year of his second stint with the program.
While the Wildcats are looking ahead, it’s hard not to wonder what might have been last year if star pitcher Jordan Tallman was not injured. Tallman, who had been an ace since her sophomore year, was struck by a line drive in an early-season loss against Penn-Trafford, and never pitched again for the Wildcats. She finished the campaign with a record of 3-2 in 37 innings, with an eye-popping 78 strikeouts.
She returned from injury for the playoff game but was limited to hitting and playing in the field.
“I wouldn’t let her pitch anyway, because it’s more important to pitch at Georgetown than it is to pitch at Latrobe,” said Kovalcin, noting that Tallman has seen significant time this year in the circle for the Hoyas.
In her absence, the duo of Josie Straigis and Kayla Williams earned valuable work. Straigis, now a junior, pitched 39.1 innings, registering a mark of 5-2, while Williams, a sophomore, threw 22.2 innings, amassing 42 Ks.
The defense behind the pitchers will look quite a bit different in 2022, as the Wildcats must replace three starters at premium positions. Jordan Novak, a shortstop who is now at Fairmont State, hit .286 and tied for the team lead with eight walks, second baseman Lauren Bisignani batted .324, and center fielder Emily Schmucker posted a .426 average.
Greater Latrobe returns a talented and accomplished group of letterwinners, however, led by senior Jenna Tallman, a Pitt-Johnstown commit, and junior Emma Blair. Tallman, an All-State Second-Team honoree, will shift full time to third base this year after seeing some time behind the plate previously. A year ago, she hit .404, leading the team with five home runs and 28 RBIs. Blair, the starting catcher who is also a basketball standout, posted a team-leading .439 batting average, and added 17 RBIs.
When she’s not pitching, Straigis will serve as the shortstop, while junior Gabi Burd will fill that role if Straigis is in the circle. Straigis hit .310 in 2021.
Junior Lauren Weatherton, a cerebral player and defensive leader, assumes the starting spot at second base, while senior Alanna Thiel, who was the junior varsity captain last year, shifts to first.
In the outfield, senior Bailey Watson, one of the three senior captains, will play center. A year ago, Watson played in every contest and hit .333. Junior Sydney Degram has secured one of the corner outfield spots, while classmates Brynna King and Hayden Kraynick are competing for the other starting role.
Kovalcin is confident in his squad heading into 2022, as he believes they are equipped to surpass last year’s performance.
“It’s better than last season,” he said of his team’s outlook. “I always come in expecting to win ‘em all.
“I think they’ve got this team playing more together and believing in themselves more,” he continued. “The leadership is stronger this year, and that’s what I was looking for.”
Another area of focus for the Cats throughout the offseason has been limiting their mistakes. In their first scrimmage against Seneca Valley, the Wildcats did not commit an error and issued just one walk.
If that showing and the fall ball performances are any indication, the weaknesses from a year ago may become strengths this campaign.
“Hopefully, it’s going to be exactly what we’ve been working on – defense and pitching. Last year, we had too many errors,” he revealed.
The Wildcats will face a rigorous nonsection schedule that includes an array of powerhouse opponents, including 6A foes North Allegheny, Norwin, Canon-McMillan, and Pine-Richland, as well as PIAA finalists Mount Pleasant Area and Ligonier Valley.
The section slate won’t be any easier, as the Wildcats must contend with Penn-Trafford, which went 9-1 to win the section a year ago, as well as Thomas Jefferson, Connellsville Area, Albert Gallatin, and Gateway. All of those squads except for the Gators enjoyed considerable success in recent campaigns.
Ultimately, Kovalcin believes his unit will not be overmatched by anyone that it lines up across from, though.
“As far as 5A goes, we can compete with anybody,” he said.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to travel to Gateway for a Class 5A, Section 2 contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.