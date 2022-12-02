A year ago, Derry Area boys basketball was an inexperienced group competing against a bevy of veteran squads.
While the struggles of 2021-22 were expected, the Trojans are hoping that the growing pains of last season will pay dividends this year.
“We were very young playing in a very experienced, solid section. It was a great learning experience for our young guys,” said Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito.
Derry Area went 6-13, including just 1-11 in Class 4A, Section 1.
Only two players from that team graduated, though, while six of the top players in the rotation are back in the fold for 2022-23.
“They were playing anywhere from 28 to 32 minutes a game, so they gained that experience,” Esposito said of his returning upperclassmen.
The most notable absence from a year ago is guard Tyson Webb, who averaged a team-high 18 points and added 7 to 9 rebounds per game. The other senior, forward Jake Watson, was also a regular in the starting lineup who was committed to filling whatever role needed.
This campaign, senior guard Gabe Carbonara boasts the most experience in the lineup, having played in 26 games with the Trojans.
After averaging approximately 12 points per game a year ago, Carbonara has the skill necessary to drastically increase his production.
“I know that he is the best drill practice player that I’ve ever coached,” Esposito revealed. “Gabe needs to just relax — don’t feel that there’s pressure on him — and just go out and use his skill set and have fun.”
Fellow seniors Ethan Frye and Ashton Beighley, both forwards, will also be key pieces of the DA rotation. Standing 6-foot-5, Frye has the size to thrive inside, but he also has the perimeter touch to serve as a stretch forward for the Trojans.
All three juniors on the roster are likely to play crucial roles, too, as guards Nate Papuga and Brady Angus and forward Colin Bush all boast considerable experience from a year ago. Papuga, who stands 6-foot-3, averaged approximately 12 points last season, but he might be the most improved player on the team, according to his head coach.
“That says a lot about his passion, his love for the game,” Esposito said of Papuga.
Angus, who recently recovered from a back injury suffered during the fall, has the requisite basketball IQ to orchestrate the offense as the point guard, while Bush adds more size to the lineup.
Sophomore guard John Wasnick is the other returner, although his playing time was limited a year ago.
Chad Jones, a sophomore guard, and freshmen guards Izaak Lenhart and Cason Long are newcomers who are in contention to see playing time.
“We need to find a couple more bodies. I told them there’s varsity jerseys up for grabs,” Esposito revealed.
In addition to their increased experience, the Trojans should also be more physically advanced this season.
“All of our guys got stronger, got quicker,” Esposito said, noting his players’ commitment to the weight room and skill development during the offseason. “Our guys really bought in.
“I feel that we should be a very strong rebounding team, which we haven’t been. That phase of the game is going to help out all of the other phases,” he continued.
Realignment could create a more favorable section slate for the Trojans.
After competing in Class 4A previously, Derry Area dropped to 3A Section 3 for this cycle, along with Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Ligonier Valley, Shady Side Academy, and Valley.
“Being in the new section, I think, is going to help us,” Esposito said. “We’re playing teams with similar enrollment and closer to home, which is very much appreciated.”
That doesn’t mean that the section ledger will be easy, though, as the Bulldogs are the reigning WPIAL Class 3A champion, the Bucs and Lancers each made the playoffs in 4A, while the Rams also qualified for the postseason a year ago.
With just one section game before New Years, the Trojans composed a challenging nonsection slate.
Derry Area opens the campaign playing in the United Tournament, which includes a rare nonsection game against Ligonier Valley. Other nonconference matchups include Mount Pleasant Area, Connellsville Area, Southmoreland, Freeport Area, Greensburg Salem, and a pre-Christmas tilt against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, which has gone undefeated each of the past two seasons.
“I wanted to do that to prepare us for the section,” Esposito noted. “Hopefully, we match up well and we can get some confidence by playing those bigger schools and possibly pulling off some Ws.”
Entering his 14th season at the helm of the Trojans, Esposito is joined by assistant coaches Matt Polinsky, Neal McClarren and TJ Petrosky. The staff feels a special connection with the players that could yield results this season.
“We love coaching Derry kids, because they have a passion and work hard and they’ll do anything and everything that we ask of them to achieve as much success as we can,” Esposito said. “We’re confident and we’re excited, and we’re very much looking forward to the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.