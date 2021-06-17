F.O. Eagles no-hit St. Joe’s Club while Heat Siphon held on to defeat Nakles during Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action on Wednesday.
Adam Moreland threw a no-hitter as F.O. Eagles pounded out 14 runs during the win. Heat Siphon led early and didn’t look back during a two-run victory.
F.O. Eagles 14,
St. Joe’s Club 1
Moreland tossed a no-hitter as F.O. Eagles scored a 13-run win against St. Joe’s Club in four innings.
St. Joe’s Club (10-9) led 1-0 after the first inning, and the score was tied 1-all through two complete. But F.O. Eagles (16-2) pounded out eight runs in the third and five in the fourth during its victory.
Parker Hollick singled twice and scored a pair of runs to lead the charge for F.O. Eagles. Logan Bradish doubled and scored, while Moreland, Peyton Legg and Tyler Smith had singles. Moreland scored three runs, Will Moreford two, Devon Frank two, Legg two, Smith one, and Bryce Hoke plated one. F.O. Eagles, which made two errors, scored 14 runs on six hits.
Jacob Cramer scored the lone run for St. Joe’s Club.
Winning pitcher Moreland had five strikeouts and four walks while allowing zero hits. Jayden Struble took the loss, with four strikeouts and three walks.
Heat Siphon 6,
Nakles 4
A three-run first inning propelled Heat Siphon to defeat Nakles by two runs.
Heat Siphon led 3-2 after two innings and scored three of the game’s final five runs. Nakles scored a pair of runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to one, 5-4, but Heat Siphon added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the win.
Jack Dixon singled twice and scored to lead Heat Siphon (9-8) at the plate. Roman Fridley, Mason Fridley and Tyler Fazekas each had a double and combined for three runs. Hayden Smolleck, Aiden Roach, Noah Dixon and Caleb Lemmon all singled. Smolleck and Lemmon also scored for Heat Siphon, which scored six runs on nine hits.
Mike Tortorella had two hits, including a double and a run, to lead Nakles (9-8) offensively. Ben Stratton doubled and crossed once, while Vince Gaskey and Anthony Scarton each singled. Stratton, Quardarius Davis and Scarton scored one run each.
Fridley earned the mound win with four strikeouts and three walks. Davis took the loos, with two punchouts and two walks.
——— Nakles Heat Siphon
ab r h ab r h
Stratton 4 1 1 Smollck 4 1 1 Gaskey 4 0 1 R Fridley 2 2 1 Davis 4 1 0 Fazekas 2 1 1 Calbrce 2 0 0 J Dixon 4 1 2 Tortorlla 2 1 2 M Fridley 3 0 1 Scarton 3 1 1 Piper 2 0 0 Hahn 2 0 0 Donovn 0 0 0 Williams 1 0 0 Roach 3 0 1 Rupert 3 0 0 Orazio 2 0 0 Durigon 1 0 0 N Dixon 1 0 1 Janke 2 0 0 Lehman 2 0 1 McIlnay 0 0 0 Lemmon 1 1 0 Amatcci 0 0 0 Chesla 0 0 0
Totals 28 4 5 Totals 25 6 9Nakles 020 020 0 — 4 5 3Heat Siphon 301 101 x — 9 6 5 Doubles: R Fridley, M Fridley, Fazekas (HS); Tortorella, Stratton (N) Strikeouts by: R Fridley-4, Lemmon-4 (HS); Davis-2, Gaskey-1, Scarton-1, Stratton-2 (N) Base on balls by: R Fridley-3, Lemmon-2 (HS); Davis-2, Gaskey-4, Scarton-3, Stratton-0 (N) Winning pitcher: Roman Fridley Losing pitcher: Quardarius Davis
——— St. Joe’s F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Cramer 0 1 0 Amatcci 3 0 0 Boring 2 0 0 Morford 1 2 0 Chismar 1 0 0 Frank 1 2 0 Short 2 0 0 Morelnd 1 3 1 Jeffery 2 0 0 Hollick 3 2 2 Beeman 1 0 0 Legg 2 2 1 Zaccgni 1 0 0 Smith 1 1 1 Struble 1 0 0 Hoke 2 1 0 Pedder 0 0 0 Chambrln 1 0 0 Jones 1 0 0 N Papuga 2 0 0 Hochard 0 0 0 Frye 0 0 0 Bonomo 0 0 0 J Papuga 0 0 0 Losier 0 0 0 Bradish 1 1 1
Totals 11 1 0 Totals 18 14 6St. Joe’s 100 000 0 — 1 0 5F.O. Eagles 018 500 0 — 14 6 2 Doubles: Bradish (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Moreland-5 (F.O.E.); Struble-4, Short-0, Jeffery-0, Jones-1 (SJC) Base on balls by: Moreland-4 (F.O.E.); Struble-3, Short-3, Jeffery-3, Jones-2 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Jayden Struble
