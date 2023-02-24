Ever since my children popped the big question over one Christmas did I feel led to do some more research on the tree that has decorated my backyard for over 100 years now – The American chestnut tree. On Christmas, I received a nice telephone call from my brother, Bob, who asked if I had seen the latest information on that species of tree, particularly since I had one shading my back patio. He said he would pass along some information that would help possibly make a good story.

The history of the American Chestnut Foundation chronicles the ongoing pursuit of a fundamental goal: to develop a blight-resistant American chestnut tree through scientific research and breeding and to restore the tree to its native forests along the eastern United States.

