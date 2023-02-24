Ever since my children popped the big question over one Christmas did I feel led to do some more research on the tree that has decorated my backyard for over 100 years now – The American chestnut tree. On Christmas, I received a nice telephone call from my brother, Bob, who asked if I had seen the latest information on that species of tree, particularly since I had one shading my back patio. He said he would pass along some information that would help possibly make a good story.
The history of the American Chestnut Foundation chronicles the ongoing pursuit of a fundamental goal: to develop a blight-resistant American chestnut tree through scientific research and breeding and to restore the tree to its native forests along the eastern United States.
The American chestnut, Castanea dentata, once dominated portions of the eastern U.S. forests. Numbering nearly four billion, the tree was among the largest, tallest, and fast-growing in these forests. Because it could grow so rapidly and attain huge sizes, the American chestnut was often an outstanding feature in both urban and rural landscapes.
Chestnut wood was rot-resistant, straight-grained, and suitable for furniture, fencing, and building materials. In Colonial times, chestnut was preferred for log cabin foundations, flooring, and caskets. Later, railroad ties and both telephone and telegraph poles were made from chestnut, many of which are still in use today.
Its nut fed billions, from insects to birds and mammals, and was significant to rural agricultural economics. Hogs and cattle were fattened for market by silvopasturing them in chestnut-dominated forests. Nut-ripening and gathering nearly coincided with the holiday season, and late 19th-century newspapers often featured articles about railroad cars overflowing with chestnuts to be sold fresh or roasted in major cities. When spring arrives, signs of mature chestnuts can be seen outside my kitchen window.
Chestnuts are one of the world’s most popular and unique nut-bearing trees. Fresh chestnuts contain vitamin C and are much lower in fat than other nuts and contain twice as much starch as a potato, earning the chestnut tree the nickname “bread tree” in some regions of the world. Chestnut acreage in the U.S. has increased substantially over the past 30 years and Michigan boasts the largest number of growers and acreage in the United States. Michigan residents can benefit from the region’s agricultural diversity and often find Michigan chestnuts seasonably at local grocery stores, in road stands and at farm markets.
Consumers should be aware that the term “horse chestnut” because it is sometimes used to describe an unrelated tree in the genera Aesculus trees in this genus may also be referred to as buckeyes. Trees in the genus Aesculus produce toxic, inedible nuts and have been planted as ornamentals throughout the U.S. and are sometimes incorrectly represented as an edible variety.
Edible chestnuts are easy to tell apart from unrelated toxic species like horse chestnuts or buckeyes. Edible chestnuts are enclosed in sharp, spine-covered burs. The toxic inedible horse chestnuts have a fleshy, bumpy hush with a wart-covered appearance. Both horse chestnut and edible chestnuts produce a brown nut, but edible chestnuts always have a tassel or point on the nut.
Back in the 20th century, a deadly blight was introduced from Asia. In about 50 years, the pathogen, Cryphonectria parasitica, reduced the American chestnut from its invaluable role to a tree that now grows mostly as an early successful-stage shrub. There has been no new chestnut lumber sold in the U.S. for decades, and the bulk of the 20-million-pound annual nut crop now comes from introduced European or Asian chestnut species, or from nuts imported from Italy or Turkey.
Despite its demise as a lumber and nut crop species, the American chestnut is not extinct. The blight cannot kill the underground root system as the pathogen is unable to compete with soil microorganisms. Stump sprouts grow vigorously in cutover or disturbed sites where there is plenty of sunlight, but inevitably succumb to the blight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.