Another summer tradition was canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Johnstown Oldtimers Board of Directors recently announced the cancellation of the 76th annual All-American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament (AAABA), a Johnstown and national summer event annually held in July and August at Point Stadium in Johnstown.
Also recently, it was announced that the PONY League World Series, held annually in Washington County would be canceled for the first time in the organization’s history. Players have represented the area in both tournaments during recent seasons.
“As president of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association and past president of the national AAABA, this has not been an easy decision,” said George Arcurio III, president of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association.
Arcurio laid out several points for the cancellation of the AAABA tournament, citing cost as a significant factor.
“This is the only free tournament in the country for 16 teams from all over the United States to participate,” Arcurio said. “The Johnstown Oldtimers raise the funds to pay for all rooms, meals and all expenses.”
Arcurio added that the organization covers costs for umpires, scorekeepers, gate workers and press box workers, in addition to baseballs, trophies, awards and player T-shirts. The organization also covers promotions, publicity, advertisements, insurance, along with printing of tickets and program books, the annual players’ banquet, Hall of Fame banquet, police and security.
“Without our AAABA volunteers and ambassadors from a three-county area, we can’t go out into the business communities and sell tickets and advertisements,” Arcurio said. “With the businesses closed, this creates a huge financial loss, and with most places having financial difficulty, how can we impose on them to donate money when they can’t meet their payroll or pay their bills?”
Arcurio also pointed out that because of the pandemic, the Johnstown Oldtimers would’ve had a shortfall of $30,000 to $40,000 before entering the tournament.
“With the businesses closed, many have no operating capital and cannot financially assist us this year,” Arcurio said. “In looking at the major expenses that we, the Johnstown Oldtimers have to cover, along with all other expenditures that we have, it would be impossible to put on a first-class tournament.”
The board also took into consideration the health and well-being of all 320 players, coaches and managers, in addition to fans and volunteers at eight different locations.
“With the current pandemic, along with social distancing, it makes it virtually impossible to have events and games for one week in August,” Arcurio said. “With the virus spread throughout the country, there is ‘no’ guarantee that the national franchises will have a regular season and league. As of this release, one franchise has canceled its season and it appears that three more will fall in line soon.”
Housing is also a problem if the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown is unable to open, in addition to local hotels. There will be a shortfall of housing and because of social distancing, the organization will not be able to house four players per room as it has done for 75 years.
Restaurants, along with three major hotels, will not be able to feed the teams, and with the Pasquerilla Conference Center closed, the organization can’t have its annual Hall of Fame banquet and a big-name speaker.
The annual player’s banquet the night before the tournament cannot be held because First Summit Arena — the Cambria County War Memorial Arena — is closed and with high schools and colleges also closed, there is no guarantee that there will be enough fields to play games.
“As of now, there are no guarantees when things will get back to normal,” Arcurio said. “The previous points are the major factors in making this crucial decision to cancel the 2020 AAABA Tournament.
“The Johnstown Oldtimers will start mapping out plans for the 2021 AAABA and plan to return stronger than ever to provide a quality event with a continued strong presence in local economy by supporting and promoting all local businesses. We thank everybody for their continued concern and support for the AAABA.”
