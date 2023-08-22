It is clear to anyone that is even remotely aware of sports in the United States that football is the king. What is unclear though, is how far back those roots go, and how deep the rabbit hole of football, history and community can connect.
Enter KDKA reporter Chris DeRose and his family who came together to meet with St. Vincent and share some of their history. Dating back almost a century, the family has connections to Latrobe and St. Vincent.
Amongst plenty of looking back at old newspaper clips and photos, stories and memories were shared, along with the bewilderment that so many people were interested in the tales that have almost been forgotten.
Angelo Zappone was a successful business owner, father, husband and friend. In the late 1920s he was also a star football player for the St. Vincent Bearcats.
Zappone was a successful tackle for the Bearcats, and even started within his first year of arriving at SVC. Zappone also at one point during his high school career was even recruited to play football for Notre Dame.
With Zappone on the field, the Bearcats found success on the gridiron, when Zappone was out after suffering an ankle injury, one that was known in the archives of SVC but not to Zappone’s family, it was big enough news to make the paper. Even back then people wanted to stay up to date on the latest news when it came to football.
Among the items that were shown off was a St. Vincent football program from 1929, which featured Zappone along with the rest of his teammates. There was also a tie from St. Vincent’s appearance in the 1950 Tangerine Bowl. The Tangerine Bowl later evolved into what is now known as the Citrus Bowl.
Even after his playing days were long over Zappone remained connected to the college, and felt like it was in his duties to give back.
At one point, he donated money for a scoreboard when the football stadium was being rebuilt. The scoreboard featured advertising for his company, and instead of plainly stating what he had done, he repeatedly asked people what the score was so they would look at the scoreboard.
Out in the community, Zappone was also active, working to establish many different things that can still be seen around Latrobe today.
Not lost in the storytelling was the fragility of the moment. These stories and photographs were close to being left behind as time passed, but a renewed interest in exploring this history has landed many pieces of these stories, and many others, in their rightful place amongst so much other history in the archives of St. Vincent.
