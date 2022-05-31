The hits were coming fast and furious during the Rockies-Red Sox Latrobe Little League game on Sunday.
The Red Sox rallied to upend an early lead by the Rockies to take the game 13-10.
The Rockies took the lead early as they went up 5-0 after three-and-a-half innings.
The Red Sox posted four runs to close the gap to 5-4 after the bottom-of-the-third inning.
In the fourth inning, an offensive display was put on as the bats came alive for both teams. The Rockies scored four runs in the top of the inning to make it 9-4. In bottom of the inning, the Red Sox would draw even at 9-all as they drove in five runs.
The bats would go silent for the Rockies in the top-of-the-fifth inning and the Red Sox would take advantage of that as they posted another four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 13-9 lead.
Adding a run in the top-of-the-sixth inning, the Rockies attempted a comeback, but came up short.
Alex Orr had a triple for the Red Sox, while teammates Drew Blossey, Vinny Razza, Will Showalker, and Bennett Benzilla added a double each.
Landon Crum led the Rockies with a pair of doubles.
Blossey earned the win striking out one and walking none.
The Red Sox move to 2-8 on the season and the Rockies fall to an even 5-5.
Pirates 11, Cardinals 2
Fletcher Wnek hit through the cycle to help the Pirates to a 11-2 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Wnek had a single, double, triple and a home run, while driving in three RBIs. Max Kurek also had a homer for the Pirates, along with a double, while driving in two RBIs.
The Pirates posted three runs in the first inning and another seven in the bottom-of-the-fifth inning to secure the win. The Pirates tallied 15 hits on the day.
Wnek also earned the win as he struck out seven and walked six. Kurek came in for relief; he struck out four and walked none.
With the win, the Pirates now stand at 7-1 as the Cardinals drop to 4-7.
Tigers 14, Pirates 13
It was a portent of the avalanche of runs that were to be scored over the Memorial Day weekend in Latrobe Little League games when the Tigers and the Pirates battled to a 14-13 finish Friday with the Tigers eeking out the win.
The Tigers had five players record a double. Sam Rafferty, Evan Ulewicz, Zach Skoloda, Cash Lukon and Ryan Thompson each had a double for the Tigers.
It was the Tigers’ game as they carried a 11-2 lead into the top-of-the-fifth inning. It was then, in the top of the fifth, the Pirates found their bats and knocked in eight runs to draw within three at 11-10.
It remained 11-8 until the top of the sixth when the Tigers added another three runs to go ahead 13-11.
In the bottom of the inning, the Tigers would retake the lead as they posted three runs of their own to claim the 14-13 win.
Max Kurek had a triple for the Pirates, while teammates Fletcher Wnek and Tanner Huemme added a double apiece.
Matt Fernell took the win for the Pirates as he walked one and struck out three, while teammate Dawson Hubes, in relief, struck out eight and walked four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.