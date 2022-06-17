The Bulldogs traveled to Murrysville Thursday evening and squeaked out another ugly win, this time over the Murrysville Eagles, 4-3.
Murrysville got the first run of the game in the bottom of the third, an RBI by starting pitcher Josh Hudak. After an infield single by left fielder Max Rutkowski, shortstop Jeff Downs was hit by a pitch from Unity’s starting pitcher, Landan Carns. Second baseman Dom Depaolo laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners. Hudak then hit a grounder to the Bulldogs’ shortstop, Owen Miele, who elected to get the out at first, which scored Rutkowski.
Unity attempted to answer in the top of the fourth with two outs when center fielder Matt Macey advanced to first on a dropped third strike, then cruised to second owing to a first base overthrow by the catcher. Alexander “Chooch” Aiello followed up with a timely single, but Macey was thrown out on the scoring attempt.
Alex Woodring took the mound in the fourth for Unity.
In the fifth inning, the Eagles’ Downs took a base on balls, stole second, then advanced to third on another sacrifice bunt by Depaolo. From there, Downs took advantage of a passed ball and scored to increase their lead to 2 runs.
In the sixth, a Miele flies out to center led to an outfield collision that took center fielder Sam Constantine out of the game. The Eagles only fielded 8 players thereafter. Unity started their rally with walks by second baseman Chase Sickenberger and Carns and a single from Macey. After Sickenberger scored from third while Carns stole second, Macey singled to advance Carns to third. Carns then scored on a passed ball and was soon followed by Macey thanks to a throwing error to give Unity a 3-2 lead.
Murrysville answered with a run in the seventh. Ian Lichok got on base on an infield error and was driven home by Depaolo to send the game into extra innings.
Sickenberger led off the eighth with a single and advanced to second on an Anthony Massari bunt. Macey chalked up an RBI, driving in Sickenberger with a double to take a 4-3 lead. Woodring retired three in a row to end the game.
The Bulldogs host Hempfield East at Whitney Field on Friday at 6 p.m.
