Bolstered by a nine-run first inning, Latrobe VFW (5-6) rolled to a 14-2 win over Latrobe FOE (1-10) Sunday, May 28, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
VFW promptly followed its first-inning outburst with four additional runs in the home half of the second inning, and another run in the third for a 14-0 lead. FOE managed two runs in the top of the fourth inning as VFW won the game, 14-2.
Mason Hrubes was 1 for 2 with a triple for VFW. He scored two runs in the game. Hrubes was complemented by teammate Colin Barkley, who also notched a triple and scored one run. Hudson Howard, Braden Nelson, Nick Jacobsky and Colin West each scored two runs for VFW. Jeremy Lazarchik, Mason Mastowski and JoJo Monios scored one run each.
Zack Flick and J.R. Smail singled for FOE. Ethan Goughneour and Evan Ulewicz scored one run each for FOE.
Jacobsky was the winning pitcher for VFW as he struck out four and walked two. He was relieved by West, who issued four free passes in his mound appearance.
Justin Papuga was on the losing side as he walked eight batters. He was relieved by Smail, who issued three free passes in the game.
Nakles 13, Frontier Club 5
Nakles (5-4) benefited from consistent scoring in a 13-5 win Thursday, May 25, over Frontier Club (1-8) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
Nakles scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second and three in the fourth to jump out to a 7-0 lead. Frontier Club made a game of it with five runs in the home half of the fifth inning to trim the deficit to two runs at 7-5. Nakles quickly responded, however, with three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh for a 13-5 win.
Dom Durigon was 2 for 3 for Nakles as he hit one triple and scored three runs. Teammate Tyler Hahn was 3 for 4 in the game, scoring four runs, and Anthony Scarton was 3 for 5 as he scored twice for Nakles. Vinny Calabrace, Lucas Grohal, Dominic Scarton and Ramone Williams scored one run apiece. Caden Marsh had the other extra-base hit for Nakles as he hit a double.
Blaise Bayus was 2 for 3 for Frontier Club, and scored one run for the team. Karter Fulton and Tommy Rennie had one single apiece. Nick Bauer, Aaryn Chappel, Avery Chappel and Noah Noel notched one run each for Frontier Club.
Calabrace was the winning pitcher as he struck out three batters and walked four. He was relieved by Aaron Gaskey, who fanned five and issued two free passes.
Rennie took the loss, striking out eight batters and walking three. He was relieved by Bayus, who fanned three. Fulton closed out the game for Frontier Club as he struck out two batters and issued one base on balls.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
