Bolstered by a nine-run first inning, Latrobe VFW (5-6) rolled to a 14-2 win over Latrobe FOE (1-10) Sunday, May 28, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.

VFW promptly followed its first-inning outburst with four additional runs in the home half of the second inning, and another run in the third for a 14-0 lead. FOE managed two runs in the top of the fourth inning as VFW won the game, 14-2.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

